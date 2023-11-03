© 2023 New Atlas
Medical

Bacteria-filled "living dressing" could help heal chronic wounds

By Ben Coxworth
November 03, 2023
Bacteria-filled "living dressing" could help heal chronic wounds
A scanning electron microscope image of problematic Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria (green) within the connective fibers of human skin at a chronic wound site
A scanning electron microscope image of problematic Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria (green) within the connective fibers of human skin at a chronic wound site
View 2 Images
A scanning electron microscope image of problematic Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria (green) within the connective fibers of human skin at a chronic wound site
1/2
A scanning electron microscope image of problematic Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria (green) within the connective fibers of human skin at a chronic wound site
Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in a chronic wound site before (left) and after application of the dressing
2/2
Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in a chronic wound site before (left) and after application of the dressing

Ordinarily, when treating chronic wounds, caregivers go to great lengths to keep them free of bacteria. An experimental new dressing, however, actually introduces bacteria to help such wounds heal.

When a diabetic skin ulcer or other chronic wound becomes infected, colonies of the problematic bacteria within it form a layer of mucus known as a biofilm. This film largely protects the microbes from the antibacterial effects of antibiotics or disinfectants.

Seeking a method of destroying these biofilms at the wound site, scientists from MIT and Switzerland's Empa research institute looked to an existing product known as Bio-K+. Marketed primarily as a gut health supplement, it contains three types of lactobacilli probiotic bacteria.

The scientists added Bio-K+ to a commercially available hydrogel wound dressing called Aquacel, then applied the augmented dressing to a biofilm culture produced by Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria (one of the main culprits in wound infections). As the lactobacilli in the dressing produced lactic acid, they caused the pH of the biofilm to drop to an acidic level, thus destroying it.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in a chronic wound site before (left) and after application of the dressing
Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in a chronic wound site before (left) and after application of the dressing

Next, the dressing was applied to small wounds made in human skin samples on which P. aeruginosa biofilms had grown. The dressing killed 99.999% of the pathogens, while not harming any skin cells. And as an added bonus, the probiotic bacteria also promoted fibroblasts – which are cells that contribute to the formation of connective tissue – to migrate into the wounds.

A paper on the research, which was led by Empa's Dr. Qun Ren, was recently published in the journal Microbes and Infection.

Source: Empa

Tags

MedicalEmpaMITWoundDressingsAntibacterialBacteriaHydrogelsHealingBiofilm
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!