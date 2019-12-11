© 2019 New Atlas
Medical

Spray-on gel shows promise as a better frostbite treatment

By Ben Coxworth
December 11, 2019
Spray-on gel shows promise as ...
The gel has been successfully tested on rats, but there's no word on when it may be available for use on humans
The gel has been successfully tested on rats, but there's no word on when it may be available for use on humans
View 1 Image
The gel has been successfully tested on rats, but there's no word on when it may be available for use on humans
1/1
The gel has been successfully tested on rats, but there's no word on when it may be available for use on humans

It's important to treat frostbite quickly, as it can lead to gangrene and ultimately amputation. A new spray gel could help, allowing for highly-effective treatment in places where it might not otherwise be possible.

Current treatments for frostbite include immersing the affected body part in warm water, and applying antibiotic or anti-inflammatory creams. For someone such as a mountaineer on an isolated mountaintop, however, warm water won't be available, and creams could freeze.

With these limitations in mind, a team of Indian scientists created the experimental gel.

First and foremost, it incorporates heparin, which is an anticoagulant that improves blood flow by both assisting in blood vessel repair and reducing clotting. This is packaged into tiny vesicles known as liposomes, which carry it through the surface of the skin and into the damaged tissue.

The spray additionally contains ibuprofen – for reducing pain and inflammation – along with propylene glycol, to keep the gel from freezing.

When the medication was sprayed onto lab rats' frostbite injuries, the wounds completely healed within 14 days. After the same amount of time, injuries on untreated rats were only 40-percent healed, while wounds that were treated with an antibiotic cream had healed by 80 percent.

A paper on the research, which was led by the Institute of Nano Science and Technology's Rahul Verma, was published this week in the journal ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering.

Source: American Chemical Society

Tags

MedicalAmerican Chemical SocietyInjuriesTreatmentWinter
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More