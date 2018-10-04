The researchers now plan on building a 1-megawatt five-port charger, that could deliver a maximum of 350 kilowatts per port. It will draw power from a utility line that is directly connected to a solid-state transformer, which in turn feeds a local DC microgrid. Multiple vehicles could be charged by the device simultaneously (although presumably not all five at the 350-kW maximum), plus the university claims that the charging of a single vehicle should be up to seven times faster than is currently possible with a 50-kw charger.