This technology still has a lot of kinks to iron out, so there's a long way to go before it could be considered for use in humans. Still, if it does it could open the door for same-sex couples to have their own genetic children. It seems a little less complicated (technically and ethically) than an earlier study that involved growing female mice from one father's stem cells then mating them with another male, so that the next generation had only DNA from the two fathers.