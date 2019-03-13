This new research is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, or verified in human models, but if it is confirmed it adds another exciting piece of evidence to the bi-directional relationship between the gut and the brain. The new research doesn't imply that a stroke is fundamentally caused by an imbalance in the microbiome, but it is hypothesized that stroke recovery could be improved by looking at ways to restore gut health to normalcy following an acute stroke.