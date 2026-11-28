The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider strategic stealth bomber has passed a major milestone after a test aircraft flying from Edwards Air Force Base, California, released a conventional weapon in the run-up to its planned deployment next year.

First conceived in 2014, the B-21 is intended to form a fleet of at least 100 aircraft that will supplement and eventually replace the B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers by 2040, operating alongside modernized B-52 bombers into the 2050s. Its primary purpose is to serve as the aerial leg of America's nuclear deterrent triad while also delivering conventional payloads in non-nuclear conflicts.

Although the first prototype flew in November 2023, the B-21 is scheduled to enter service in 2027, reflecting an emphasis on accelerating the development, manufacturing, and fielding of new military systems amid a volatile geopolitical environment. Six test airframes were ordered for ground and flight testing, alongside the extensive use of digital twins to model the airframe and its systems before and during assembly.

During the recent flight test, the aircraft physically released a conventional weapon after digital twins predicted weapon trajectories and accelerated software integration. Earlier flights focused on verifying basic systems, aerial refueling, and expanding the bomber's performance envelope.

Initially slated to be based at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, the Raider differs from its Cold War predecessors in that it was not built primarily to penetrate Soviet airspace. Instead, it is designed for very long-distance missions to penetrate modern, layered air defenses in the Indo-Pacific region.

The sixth-generation B-21 features a blended-wing body with advanced stealth characteristics. Flown by a crew of two – with an optionally manned capability built in for future missions – the aircraft has an estimated wingspan of about 152 ft (46 m) and an estimated maximum takeoff weight of roughly 180,000 lb (81,650 kg). Powered by twin Pratt & Whitney non-afterburning turbofans, it is estimated to cruise at around Mach 0.8 with an unrefueled range of roughly 6,480 nautical miles (7,456 miles / 12,000 km) and an internal payload capacity of about 20,000 lb (9,100 kg), though official performance figures remain classified.

“B-21 is another step closer to giving the U.S. unrivaled deterrence,” said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems. “As we’ve heard from our Air Force partners, the B-21 Combined Test Force is the envy of the entire test community for its sustained rapid test pace and progress. Northrop Grumman is turning advanced technology into real capability and delivering with both performance and speed.”

Source: Northrop Grumman