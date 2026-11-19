BAE Systems' UK-based Digital Intelligence & Land business has developed a "ghost radar" that can see airborne threats, but they can't see it. The new portable stealth system detects and tracks targets without sending out any radio signals of its own.

Radar is such a game-changing technology that it's sometimes difficult to imagine a world without it. First perfected during the Second World War, its ability to reach out with invisible radio beams to detect, identify, and track objects in the sky even in pitch darkness and fog changed and defined our world. It has won wars, prevented conflicts, made air travel safe and routine, and saved countless lives.

However, it does have one Achilles' heel. The radio beam that it depends on is also the electromagnetic equivalent of a searchlight. True, it can illuminate, but it also gives away its position. It's an invitation for an adversary to home in on that beam and then neutralize the radar system with a warhead or some sort of electronic countermeasure.

The "ghost radar" unit BAE Systems

It's a problem that's as old as radar itself, as illustrated by the German Luftwaffe bombing radar stations on the English coast during the Battle of Britain, and there's long been an arms race between more sophisticated radar and anti-radar systems.

In recent years, however, the rise of inexpensive drones that can be easily obtained, modified into anti-radar weapons, and deployed in numbers with relative ease against both military and civilian radar systems has put a whole new spin on things. But what if radar had no beam for a hostile to home in on?

That's where the new "ghost radar" comes in.

The "ghost radar" in action BAE Systems

The details of BAE Systems' new device haven't been released, but the concept is fairly straightforward. Instead of sending out a radio beam, the system uses reflections from ambient radio sources like digital television broadcasts, radio transmissions, and mobile phone networks. These are received by a compact system that is small enough to be deployed in a standard SUV, which translates the reflected signals into a 3D map of the area to identify a target's range, altitude, speed, and heading.

Because the system is entirely passive, there's nothing for an adversary to detect or home in on. In addition, since no beam is being transmitted, the company claims that the new system is cheaper than conventional ones and is up to 10 times cheaper than comparable existing passive radar systems.

"We’re harnessing the signals that all of us use already in our day-to-day lives to give police and armed forces the ability to protect us far more cheaply and safely than current passive radar systems," said Chris Shepherd, Product Manager -–CUxS, BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence & Land business. "While people are sat at home watching TV, our new radar technology can use transmissions from TV and radio broadcasts without disturbance to keep crucial infrastructure such as power stations and air force bases safe from drone attacks. It also provides a boost for armed forces, allowing a soldier to monitor the battlefield undetected."

The new radar is scheduled to start live tests with defense, law enforcement, and other partners in 2027, with an initial emphasis on military applications.

Source: BAE Systems