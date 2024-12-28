Two potential sixth-gen stealth fighter jets spotted over China

On December 26, 2024, in broad daylight, China took to the skies with the test flights of two presumed sixth-generation delta-wing fighter jets. The more documented of the two, the Chengdu delta-wing craft, has been tentatively identified as the J-36.

The speculated, but unconfirmed name comes from the aircraft's serial number written on the fuselage, "36011," which follows the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF) naming convention.

The J-36's first flight, captured on cell phone by several local residents near Chengdu, Sichuan, shows a tailless, delta-shaped body escorted by a two-seater Chengdu J-20S chase plane. The pair gives a rare look for visual comparison, showing that the J-36 is at least as long as the J-20S, which measures around 70 feet.

The tailless configuration is a bold design choice. By eliminating vertical stabilizers, the aircraft relies on advanced fly-by-wire computer systems for control. But it also enhances its stealth capabilities by significantly reducing radar cross-section. The design also reduces drag, potentially giving the plane long-range endurance mission capability.

The aircraft's unconventional air intake placements – on top of the fuselage and on either side – point to an unorthodox three-engine configuration. If true, more engines equals more thrust and maneuverability, presumably.

This is probably the maiden flight of China’s sixth-generation fighter jet. pic.twitter.com/txuIqzQL4H — WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) December 27, 2024

The timing of this very public demonstration has been regarded by many as a birthday tribute to founder of the CCP, Chairman Mao Zedong and comes just one month after China unveiled Shenyang's J-35 fifth-gen fighter jet that looks remarkably similar to the United States' F-35.

China's history of spycraft to benefit its military technology has been well documented. In 2013, Edward Snowden exposed that Chinese hackers had stolen data related to the US$2 trillion F-35 program, including technical schematics, radar designs (and how to defeat them), engine designs, and more.

In 2016, Chinese national Su Bin admitted to a five-year-long conspiracy, stealing terabytes of US military data via a Boeing computer, including designs for the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and the C-17 Globemaster III, which led to speculation over the designs found in the Shenyang J-35.

And now finally also some clearer images of SAC's 6th gen fighter prototype/demonstrator😮 pic.twitter.com/4gQgwmyMVl — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) December 26, 2024

On the same day as the J-36's flight, another tailless delta wing demonstrator with a swept wing similar to the lambda wing and likely designed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, was seen flying alongside a Sukhoi Su-27 clone. Both aircraft appear to have aerodynamically complex designs for a reduced radar signature.

The sudden reveal of two sixth-gen aircraft appears to not only be a technological feat, but maybe a bold statement from the PLA.

Source: South China Morning Post