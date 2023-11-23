© 2023 New Atlas
Military

Lockheed Martin completes short-range test of long-range missile

By David Szondy
November 22, 2023
Lockheed Martin completes short-range test of long-range missile
Artist's concept of the PrSM
Artist's concept of the PrSM
View 1 Image
Artist's concept of the PrSM
1/1
Artist's concept of the PrSM

In what seems like a paradox, Lockheed Martin has successfully conducted a short-range qualification flight test of its long-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) for the US Army at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

PrSM is the latest iteration of Lockheed's Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS) family, which reached a record range of 150 km (93 miles) in September 2023 after being integrated with the Army's HIMARS Launcher. It will eventually be able to reach 400 km (250 miles) when fully operational.

Why such a long-range missile would want to be put to a short-range test may not be clear at first glance but, from an engineering point of view, it's a necessity. Not only might the PrSM be required to fire on nearby targets, but short-range tests are an important test of the missile's strength and reliability.

At short range, PrSM might still be in the acceleration phase and would only have a fraction of the time it would normally have to lock onto and guide itself to the target. Guiding itself under such conditions puts a great deal of stress on the missile airframe and forces the guidance system to work closer to the edge of its envelope.

"This demonstration is the first of several production qualification tests moving PrSM closer to fielding and delivery of Early Operational Capability (EOC) missiles this year," said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "PrSM is a critical capability and the top long-range precision fires modernization priority for the US Army."

Source: Lockheed Martin

Tags

MilitaryUS ArmyLockheed MartinMissile Defense
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!