© 2026 New Atlas
Military

Sail-powered drone fires guided missiles in US Navy live-fire test

By David Szondy
August 27, 2026
Sail-powered drone fires guided missiles in US Navy live-fire test
Saildrone Surveyor firing missiles
Saildrone Surveyor firing missiles
View 1 Image
Saildrone Surveyor firing missiles
1/1
Saildrone Surveyor firing missiles

What looks like a sailboard but packs a punch like a warship? Thanks to Saildrone and Lockheed Martin, it's the Saildrone Surveyor Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), which recently fired two Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) during a naval exercise.

Putting missiles on what is essentially a 65-ft (20-m) robotic sailboard might seem as logical as putting a cannon on a duck punt (which has been done), but there is a method to the madness. There are two major trends in the modern military. The first is to integrate land, sea, air, and, eventually, space drones into the armed forces as a major component. The second is to speed up development and production of new systems on a scale that would have seemed incredible even 10 years ago.

Part of both efforts is finding ways to turn platforms of all sizes into assets for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, rescue, and strike capabilities, and to do it quickly. The goal is to create a hybrid force, with humans doing the high-level executive and highly-skilled jobs while the drones take on the boring tasks and go into high-risk areas.

Saildrone

In addition, autonomous vehicles can act as force multipliers, covering larger areas than current forces can. To do this, the drones need to be able to operate in large, connected swarms where each unit can remain on station for months at a time without outside support.

Using a rigid sail and an auxiliary diesel engine, the Surveyor can carry a wide variety of payloads and remain at sea for over 180 days, which makes it a strong candidate for developing long-range recon and attack drone fleets.

The concept was tested off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 as part of the United States Navy Fleet Experimentation Program (FLEX). During the exercise, the Surveyor was equipped with a Lockheed Martin JAGM Dual Launcher, firing two rounds that targeted a surrogate high-speed surface craft using coordinated sensor data from the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) Carrier Strike Group.

Along with the missile launches, the Surveyor also detected, classified, and identified a simulated radar threat by teaming up with an MH-60S helicopter.

"Lockheed Martin and Saildrone are leading the way to leverage the strength of industry to deliver autonomous platforms with containerized capabilities for our national defense," said Paul Lemmo, Vice President and General Manager, Sensors, Effectors and Mission Systems, Lockheed Martin. "We will continue to invest in new capabilities ahead of need to accelerate and de-risk deployment of urgently needed defense technologies."

Source: Lockheed Martin

Tags

MilitaryUSVsLockheed MartinSaildronesMissile Defense
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Parabella is a modern take on the pillbox
Military
Ukraine progresses into the past with modern pillbox
In what looks like a march to the past, at this year's Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Ukrainian firm Parabella has shown off its eponymous portable pillbox military shelter designed to protect troops on the battlefield.
A Corsair drone vessel
Military
Historic drone rescue of Apache crew points to future of recovery missions
In a historic first, two US Army crew members from an AH-64 Apache helicopter forced down near the coast of Oman were rescued within two hours by a US Navy Saronic Corsair drone boat operated by the 5th Fleet's Task Force 59.
Quarterhorse is designed to outperform the SR-71 Blackbird
Military
Quarterhorse edges closer to becoming a modern SR-71 successor
Hermeus's Quarterhorse aircraft is still pushing the supersonic flight envelope, but the US Department of Defense is already so keen on the concept that it's awarded the company US$159 million to explore the military applications of the technology.
David Szondy/New Atlas
Military
BAE Systems unveils Brontanax autonomous loyal wingman
BAE Systems unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its newly announced Brontanax autonomous strike plane at this year's Farnborough International Air Show. It is billed as Britain's first home-designed uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft.
Nomad 100 lifting off
Military
Nomad 100 marks breakthrough in blown-wing VTOL technology
A radically new concept in VTOL aircraft design has made its debut with the first flight of Sikorsky's Nomad 100 rotor-blown wing prototype. Announced during the Farnborough International Airshow, the milestone marks the official takeoff of the Nomad family.
The A3-001concept
Military
Saab goes supersonic with next-gen Loyal Wingman concept
The future of Scandinavian military aviation was rolled out by Saab at the Swedish Armed Forces Jubilee Air Show, with the unveiling of a full-scale mock-up of the company's A3-001 supersonic Loyal Wingman autonomous combat aircraft concept.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!