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Military

Historic drone rescue of Apache crew points to future of recovery missions

By David Szondy
June 09, 2026
Historic drone rescue of Apache crew points to future of recovery missions
A Corsair drone vessel
A Corsair drone vessel
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A Corsair drone vessel
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A Corsair drone vessel

In a historic first, two US Army crew members from an AH-64 Apache helicopter forced down near the coast of Oman were rescued within two hours by a US Navy Saronic Corsair drone boat operated by the 5th Fleet's Task Force 59.

Details of the incident remain sketchy, including whether the Apache ditched due to a mechanical failure or hostile action. What is known is that, at 11:33 GMT on June 8, 2026, the attack helicopter encountered trouble while on a routine patrol near the Strait of Hormuz. A recovery effort was launched by US Naval Forces Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with support from US Air Force and Navy units.

What made the operation unusual was the involvement of Task Force 59, a dedicated artificial intelligence and unmanned systems integration unit that operates a flotilla of drone boats, including the Corsair. Equipped with a 360-degree passive sensing payload, the vessel was able to locate the two crew members, who were able to climb aboard the 24-ft (7.3-m) drone boat and cling onto its superstructure as the surface craft carried them to a safe area for helicopter extraction. Both were reported to be in stable condition after their ordeal.

This first-of-its-kind rescue is significant for more than its historic value. It also highlights a potentially important application of drone technology for both military and disaster-relief missions.

Casualty evacuation has always posed a major challenge for armed forces, particularly Western militaries dedicated to the principle of leaving no one behind. It's a laudable concept, but one that has caused problems in the past. At the very least, it means using up soldiers to move wounded comrades to the rear, meaning that at least two fit people are needed to handle one casualty. Even with dedicated stretcher bearers, that's a lot of personnel.

It can also cause serious operational problems. During the Vietnam War, the Viet Cong learned that they could bring an American assault crashing to a halt by wounding a US soldier as quickly as possible, stopping the attack while the casualty was dealt with. By the time of the Falklands War, the British learned from this and adopted the policy of stabilizing a casualty and continuing the assault, with recovery taking place later when conditions allowed.

Autonomous drones – including land, sea, and air, as rescue and evacuation units – could change things dramatically. Many more soldiers could be freed up for combat and other operations while often costly rescue or recovery missions could be handled by autonomous vehicles.

Casualties could be moved to the rear quickly, helping preserve the critical "Golden Hour" during which prompt medical treatment can mean the difference between life and death. In addition, the drones could be sent into situations that would be too dangerous for a human team, increasing the chances of successful rescue.

For the military, making use of such technology has obvious benefits, but it could also help in disaster situations. Recovery drones could rush into areas affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires, and tsunamis, where conditions may be too hazardous for human teams. They could even be pre-positioned in hazard areas in anticipation of disasters, ready to go at a moment's notice to collect the injured and drop off supplies.

And, as was demonstrated in the Apache incident, the drones don't even need to be dedicated ones. Any platform capable of carrying a human-sized payload could be pressed into service as needed.

They don't even need to be the vehicle-like drones we're used to. Quadruped robots are being developed to act like mules for the infantry and could maybe be equipped with little kegs of brandy to turn them into robo-St. Bernards. There has also been considerable discussion of humanoid military robots, which could one day be reprogrammed for casualty duty.

So don't be surprised if a cliché cry of "Medic" one day ends up being answered by something that looks like C-3PO in camo, complete with a red cross on its chest.

Source: US Central Command

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MilitaryUS ArmyUS NavyAutonomous Vehicles
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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