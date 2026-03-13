France’s Thales launches air and missile defense rival to US Golden Dome

Not wanting the Americans to have all the Star Wars fun, French multinational Thales has unveiled its answer to the US Golden Dome. Claimed to already be operational, the SkyDefender system is designed to protect entire regions against air and missile attacks.

Announced in January 2025, the US Golden Dome for America program is an updated iteration of the Cold War Strategic Defense Initiative. Based on Israel's Iron Dome in conception, its purpose is to defend the United States from air and missile attacks through a layered system of sensors and interceptors capable of covering the entire continental US.

So far, Golden Dome remains largely conceptual. Because of the many technological and industrial advances it relies on, it is not expected to come online before 2029. However, competitors are already positioning themselves in the field.

Formally launched on March 11, 2026, SkyDefender is based on already developed and, according to Thales, combat proven systems. It isn't as large as Golden Dome in scope, having a protective range of only 5,000 km (3,107 miles), so it's aimed at protecting regions rather than spanning continents, though the principle is similar to its American counterpart.

SkyDefender operates as a modular, layered defense network integrated through AI. In essence, it is a “system of systems” rather than a single weapon platform. Its primary mission is to defend against tactical ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and cruise missiles, while also addressing lower-level threats such as drones.

The top layer is a long-range detection network linked with Thales Alenia Space geostationary satellites, which monitor infrared signatures associated with missile launches. Medium-range detection operates out to about 150 km (93 miles) using the Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain New Generation (SAMP/T NG) system together with Ground Fire radar to detect incoming threats and deploy Aster 30 B1 NT missiles for interception. At shorter ranges, the ForceShield short-range and very-short-range air defense (SHORAD/VSHORAD) layer counters low-altitude threats such as drones.

Alongside these detection and interception layers, the system can also integrate Martlet laser-guided missiles, Mistral 3 infrared homing fire-and-forget missiles, and the RapidFire 40-mm CTA cannon. These provide rapid response options against a range of hostile targets.

SkyDefender differs from Golden Dome not only in scale but also in operational concept. While Golden Dome aims to intercept threats such as ICBMs and hypersonic missiles in space, SkyDefender’s upper layer functions primarily as an early-warning system. Another key difference is maturity: Golden Dome remains largely conceptual, whereas Thales says SkyDefender is already available and can be scaled to meet specific customer requirements.

In addition, the system’s SkyView command-and-control platform also allows interoperability with NATO and allied defense networks.

"Thales is proud to contribute to the sovereignty of our nations with SkyDefender, the global air and missile defense dome based on our latest advanced technologies, from counter-drone protection to early warning capacities," said Hervé Dammann, Executive Vice-President, Land and Air Systems, Thales. "With SkyDefender Thales provides a combat-proven system, easy-to-integrate and available today, confirming our position as a long-term trusted partner for the armed forces."

Source: Thales