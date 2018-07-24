The MIT team sees many applications for the new technology in both the medical and engineering realms. These colloidal microbots could be, for example, be released into oil pipelines and record data as they drift along. When the reach the end of the line, they could be traced by their embedded micro-reflectors and commanded to transmit their findings, which could be used to detect leaks or contamination much faster, cheaper, and with greater accuracy than by human teams. Alternatively, they could be swallowed or injected as a diagnostic tool for tracking diseases.