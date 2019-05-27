Variational End-to-End Navigation and Localization also allows the car to take into account other visial clues, like signs, road lines, and other markers, to figure out what kind of road it's on and predict crossings, as well as how to steer in a particular situation. In addition, it can analyze street patterns to help it determine where it is. A line of high-probability matches with what it sees and the map indicates a correct fix on its location. In this way the four-terabyte maps for one medium city can be reduced to a 40-gigabyte database for the entire planet.