Prior to rolling out Campervan Co, Campers Scotland built its reputation on eco-friendly hybrid camper vans, and while the Terrain isn't a part of the "Eco Camper" line, it does benefit from some of the same thoughtful, eco-conscious upfitting. Eco Campers use the gas engine of the base van's hybrid system to keep the battery charged and ready to power the induction cooktop. In this way, the vans eliminate the need for bulky LPG tanks, saving space for other features.