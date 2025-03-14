© 2025 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Rugged adventure phone goes wild for a week

By Paul Ridden
March 14, 2025
Rugged adventure phone goes wild for a week
Highlights include a battery claimed to last a week between charges, shockproofing and waterproofing, a powerful camplight, and a tiny DLP projector
Highlights include a battery claimed to last a week between charges, shockproofing and waterproofing, a powerful camplight, and a tiny DLP projector
View 6 Images
Highlights include a battery claimed to last a week between charges, shockproofing and waterproofing, a powerful camplight, and a tiny DLP projector
1/6
Highlights include a battery claimed to last a week between charges, shockproofing and waterproofing, a powerful camplight, and a tiny DLP projector
The Tank 3 Pro is waterproof and dustproof to IP68 standards
2/6
The Tank 3 Pro is waterproof and dustproof to IP68 standards
Quad camera array that includes 200-MP main and 64-MP night-vision modules
3/6
Quad camera array that includes 200-MP main and 64-MP night-vision modules
The 1,200-lumen camplight offers three main brightness modes, plus emergency singaling
4/6
The 1,200-lumen camplight offers three main brightness modes, plus emergency singaling
The Tank 3 Pro features a built-in DLP projection unit that puts out 100 lumens, and features auto image correction
5/6
The Tank 3 Pro features a built-in DLP projection unit that puts out 100 lumens, and features auto image correction
There's no denying it, the Tank 3 Pro will bulk out your pocket quite considerably
6/6
There's no denying it, the Tank 3 Pro will bulk out your pocket quite considerably
View gallery - 6 images

Late last year, Chinese rugged device maker 8849 unleashed a beast of a tablet called the Tank Pad that boasted a powerful camplight and built-in pico projector. Now the Unihertz sub-brand has followed up with an adventure-ready power brick phone.

The Tank 3 Pro is perhaps more pocket-friendly than its larger cousin, but it's still a chunky monkey at 179 x 86 x 29.8 mm (7 x 3.38 x 1.17 in). Much of the girth is due to its durable design – including shockproofing, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance – but there's also a sizable power brick included.

Though not as capacious as Oukitel's WP100 Titan, 23,800 mAh is nothing to sniff at and is reckoned good for "week-long battery life." Top-ups are brisk too, with 120-W fast charging getting the battery to 90% capacity in just 90 minutes. As well as powering the device itself, other mobile gadgetry could benefit from taking charge from the Tank 3 Pro's reserve while out and about.

The 1,200-lumen camplight offers three main brightness modes, plus emergency singaling
The 1,200-lumen camplight offers three main brightness modes, plus emergency singaling

MediaTek provides the processing brains in the shape of a Dimensity 8200 octa-core chip, supported by up to 18 GB of RAM (plus the same again in the virtual bank) and 512 GB of storage, which can be expanded to 2 TB via TF card. The rugged handset also features a dedicated cooling fan for optimal performance in the heat of the night, and boasts a 4-in-1 navigation setup that's built around GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo systems for "precise positioning even in complex urban or remote environments."

Like its tablet-sized family member, the Tank 3 Pro sports a camping light to the rear – but this one gets bumped to 1,200 lumens and offers three brightness modes as well as emergency signaling. This LED array is positioned below the handset's quad-lens camera array, with a 200-megapixel AI main module and a 64-MP "super night vision" unit leading the imaging charge.

The Tank 3 Pro features a built-in DLP projection unit that puts out 100 lumens, and features auto image correction
The Tank 3 Pro features a built-in DLP projection unit that puts out 100 lumens, and features auto image correction

At the top edge is a 100-lumen DLP projector for providing some big-screen entertainment at camp. This offers auto image correction and manual focus, as well as 460:1 contrast, and a throw ratio of 1.2:1. It's obviously not going to output super high-quality visuals, but could keep the kids amused while you name the constellations overhead.

The Tank 3 Pro runs Android 13 out of the box, and features a 6.79-inch Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. 8849 has pre-loaded in a bunch of useful apps to help with the wilderness adventure, including a compass, pedometer, elevation barometer and magnifier.

The tech-packed rugged phone is available now direct from 8849 starting at US$599.99, or can be had with Unihertz branding from Amazon for $629.99.

Product page: 8849 Tank 3 Pro

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologysmartphonesRuggedProjectorsLightingNight Vision
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!