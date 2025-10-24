Color ePaper digital notebook can morph into mobile workstation

Boox has launched an updated version of its 10.3-inch color e-note, adding "seamless connectivity" with a folio keyboard, upgrading the pen stylus and bumping up to Android 15. There's also a pocket-friendly color ePaper device with 5G connectivity.

Designed for mobile professionals, students, creatives and anyone who like to jot and doodle in color, the Note Air5 C retains the Kaleido 3 color E Ink display technology of its predecessor the Air 4 C. This means that users can still look forward to 300 ppi black-and-white glare-free visuals or "vivid yet natural colors" at 150 ppi.

The Note Air5 C is just 0.23 inches thin at its edges, and feature Kaleido 3 color ePaper technology with capacitive touch and stylus support Boox

The device can be used in bright sunlight, but also sports a dual-tone front lights so folks don't need to seek out strong ambient lighting when the day comes to a close. The company's own Super Refresh technology is also baked in to nip image ghosting in the bud.

Notes, document annotations, scribbles and works of doodle art can be made using the latest Pen3 input, which has been designed to look like a regular pen. The Pen3 comes with a clip for securing inside a jacket pocket when it's not magnetically attached to the side of the Air5 C, and there are replacement tips stowed inside its cap for easy swap out on the go.

Boox has made it easier for those who prefer to speed type notes on a keyboard, too. The e-note is now home to pogo pins for effortless attachment and connectivity to a keyboard cover, transforming the device into a 2-in-1 ePaper workstation. There's a split-screen mode for enhanced productivity, and AI-powered Smart Scribe tools can adjust sketches and handwriting on command.

The Note Air5 C's E Ink display has 2480 x 1860 black&white resolution, and 1240 x 930 color Boox

The e-note has octa-core processing brains supported by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with microSD expansion and cloud sync available for workflow efficiency. Android 15 runs the show, allowing users to access the Play Store over Wi-Fi to install favorite apps.

The Note Air5 C is available now for US$499.99, down from the list price of $639.98.

Boox has also released the Palma 2 Pro, a 6.13-inch color mobile productivity e-reader that runs Android 15, has 5G connectivity, expandable storage up to 2 TB and fingerprint unlock. This one comes in at $379.99.

Product pages: Air5 C, Palma 2 Pro