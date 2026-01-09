Super-tough phone reaches farther into the dark void

There are a bunch of dedicated devices that literally lift the veil of darkness to reveal a secret nocturnal world. Some rugged phones can do this too, but Fossibot reckons that none have the reach and clarity of its recently launched F113.

The company notes that many of its competitors in the rugged smartphone space use night vision setups that unveil night-time secrets for about 20 meters at most (around 66 ft). The 64-megapixel infrared system of the F113 makes use of a "specially designed long-distance IR optical structure" to reveal the unseen to a distance of 50 m (164 ft) – a world's first, according to Fossibot.

"When we say 50 m, we mean a literal extension of your sight into the pitch black," said the rugged device maker in a blog post. "Most night vision cameras on the market are limited to a shallow range, often less than 20 m, making them little more than novelty features. The F113's advanced sensor array and powerful infrared emitters cut through absolute darkness, providing crisp, clear black-and-white imagery up to 50 m away. This groundbreaking range is essential for true safety and comprehensive observation in zero-light conditions."

Designed for post sunset activities like "night patrol, outdoor adventures, rescue operations, and remote surveillance," the handset's IR night vision system is also reported to maintain its clarity in fog and rain, as well as low light.

The regular main camera around back is built around a Sony IMX766 imaging sensor and can manage 50-megapixel stills, and 4K video – plus there's a 5-MP macro lens for times when you need to get real close to small subjects. Moving around to the front, a 32-MP selfiecam is hole-punched to the top of the phone's 6.78-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and boasts 120-Hz refresh rates for smooth onscreen action and gameplay.

As is common with rugged handsets, the F113 is home to a monster battery. Its 20,000-mAh capacity is said to allow for 2,000 hours on standby, 163 hours of calls or 35 hours of video watching. It supports 33-W wired fast-charging, and can also be used to juice up gadgetry courtesy of 18-W OTG reverse charging.

Other specs of note include durability testing to MIL-STD-810H standards, IP68 water resistance, and IP69K dust sealing. The brains of the operation shapes up as a Dimensity 7050 5G processor supported by 12 GB of system RAM (plus a further 24 GB of virtual memory if needed) and 256 GB of storage with microSD expansion to 2 TB.

There's a 110-dB speaker with K-class amplifier included as well, and a 160-lumen flashlight feature that's also reckoned good for a 50-meter beam range. And finally, a dual SIM setup is supported, along with global 5G connectivity.

That's a bunch of useful tech to cram into a pocket computer and adventure assistant, and the F113's dimensions reflect that. Like other rugged beasts, this one is a chunky monkey – but as someone who now uses a rugged handset regularly, this con doesn't outweigh the numerous pros. At least not for me.

Fossibot's latest Android 15 phone is available now for US$359.99.

Product page: Fossibot F113

