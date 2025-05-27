Rugged powerbank phone brings darkness to life in Starlight color

Though slim is in as far as smartphones are concerned, they're probably not going to be the first choice for adventurous types. That's likely to be a multi-function rugged phone, and the latest from FossiBot features a huge battery, color night-vision camera and a powerful dual-beam flashlight.

The Chinese company may not be a household name, but it's been in the portable power stations and rugged devices business since 2022 and its products have attracted a number of positive reviews on Amazon and in tech mags. The F107 Pro rugged smartphone is its first Kickstarter.

It's billed as the first rugged phone to build its night-vision chops around a 2-megapixel Starlight sensor, for "daytime clarity, even at night." This "high-sensitivity" CMOS sensor works with large apertures and optimized shutter speeds to amplify what little ambient light is available and provide color visuals in near darkness.

"The FossiBot F107 Pro is equipped with advanced Starlight Night Vision technology, enabling you to capture full-color photos and videos in extremely low-light conditions" Fossibot

The other snappers in the rear array feature a 200-MP 1/1.4-inch-type Samsung sensor for the main camera and a 50-MP Sony sensor for the wide-angle/macro module. Though not specifically mentioned, those sensors will likely support 4K video, while electronic image stabilization helps with run and gun footage.

The handset's massive battery comes in at 28,000 mAh – not the largest we've seen, but still promising 30 days on standby, 215 hours of talk time, 133 hours of music or 40 hours of video. Users can also use this power brick to top up other mobile devices when out and about thanks to 10-W reverse charging. When it comes time to juicing up the main battery, 66-W wired fast-charging is supported (for a full charge in around 4.5 hours) – though wireless charging isn't mentioned.

The FossiBot F107 Pro features a fast-refresh FHD+ touchscreen, 28,000-mAh battery and a dual-beam flashlight Fossibot

Interaction with the device is via a 6.95-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,460) touchscreen with a game-friendly refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is topped by Gorilla Glass 3 and sports a 32-MP selfiecam. Powering the show is MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra octa-core processing with support from up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, though there's no word on future OS update support.

The F107 Pro also features a 372-lumen dual-beam flashlight at the top edge, which is reckoned good for illuminating the route ahead to a 50-meter (164-ft) beam distance. And as you might expect, this handset is built to withstand abuse.

"Whether it’s dropped during a hike down a rocky cliff, splashed with rain while camping, or exposed to mud and dirt during a mountain bike ride, it stays intact and fully functional," reads the blurb. That's thanks to MIL-STD-810H durability plus IP68/IP69K sealing, which means it can survive a dunk up to 1.5 m (5 ft) under the drink for around 30 minutes, and will continue to operate in temperatures ranging from -15 °C to 55 above (5 °F to 131 °F).

The FossiBot F107 Pro is durable to military standards, and is IP68-rated waterproof Fossibot

A bunch of global connectivity options are baked in, including 5G, GSM and WCDMA so you can keep in touch or get help in an emergency, and there's support for dual SIMs as well.

The F107 Pro measures 190.1 x 90.6 x 39.95 mm (7.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 in) and tips the scales at 910 g (32 oz), which means only the largest off pockets will be able to transport this beast of a rugged phone.

As mentioned earlier, this handset is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter. Pledge levels currently start at US$399, which is 49% off the expected retail price of $799. All crowdfunders carry an element of risk, but FossiBot has a good track record in the consumer space and it looks like production of the handsets is already underway. If all goes according plan, shipping is estimated to begin from July.

FOSSiBOT F107 Pro | the World’s 1st Rugged Phone with Starlight Night Vision

Source: FossiBot

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.