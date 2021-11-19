Motorola's g smartphone family has a new Snapdragon 888+ flagship

Earlier in the year, Motorola launched its most powerful g-series handset to date, bringing premium features to the mid-tier smartphone segment in the shape of the g100. Now the company has announced its successor, the moto g200 5G.

The first thing of note with the moto g200 5G Android 11 handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G platform it's built around, with up to 3 GHz of processing speeds, the sixth generation of Qualcomm's AI Engine for a 20-percent performance boost over its predecessor, improved image and video processing, reduced touch latency for mobile gamers, and support for "virtually every 5G network."

Motorola says that mobile music lovers can also look forward to high-resolution immersive playback thanks to Snapdragon Sound and Dolby Atmos.

The new g-series flagship comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,460) Max Vision LCD display panel at 20:9 aspect and rocking a 144-Hz refresh rate for fluid onscreen action. And there's HDR10 and DCI-P3 support too, for a "25 percent larger color range" than before.

The moto g200 5G features a 108-MP main camera and 6.8-inch 144-Hz LCD display Motorola

The g200 5G employs the same 108-megapixel main camera found in the recent edge phone family, which means a large 1/1.5-inch sensor, improved light sensitivity thanks to the nine-pixels-in-one Ultra Pixel technology, and up to 8K of cinematic video. The 8-MP ultra-wide camera comes packing a macro mode with a minimum focus distance of 3 cm, and can also record UHD video in this mode.

Elsewhere in the camera array is a 2-MP depth sensor (which works with the main camera to automatically blur backgrounds) and a dual-LED flash module. Camera software highlights include auto smile capture, night vision mode, dual capture (where the 16-MP front camera and rear shooter record simultaneously), super slo-mo video at up to 960 frames per second and hyperlapse.

Other key specs roll out as 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to 5G, dual SIM slots, a USB-C port, the plastic body is IP52 water resistant, and the 5,000-mAh battery is reported to offer up to a day and a half of usage per charge, with 33-W fast charging supported.

The moto g200 5G initially launches in Europe over the coming weeks for a starting price of €449.99 (about US$500, though we've no word as yet on a US release).

Other members of the moto g family launched alongside the g200 5G include the g71 5G and the g51 5G. The former starts at €299.99 and sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 50-MP main camera, and support for fast charging. The latter's 6.8-inch FHD+ display boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the processor here is a Snapdragon 480 Plus, and the handset features a 50-MP triple camera array. This one starts at €229.99.

Source: Motorola