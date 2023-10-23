© 2023 New Atlas
PocketBook ups color resolution for InkPad Color 3 e-reader

By Paul Ridden
October 23, 2023
PocketBook ups color resolution for InkPad Color 3 e-reader
PocketBook has treated its 7.8-inch color e-reader to a Kaleido 3 E Ink display and IPX8 water resistance
PocketBook has treated its 7.8-inch color e-reader to a Kaleido 3 E Ink display and IPX8 water resistance
PocketBook has treated its 7.8-inch color e-reader to a Kaleido 3 E Ink display and IPX8 water resistance
PocketBook has treated its 7.8-inch color e-reader to a Kaleido 3 E Ink display and IPX8 water resistance
The InkPad Color 3 supports 25 book, comic and graphic formats
The InkPad Color 3 supports 25 book, comic and graphic formats
In addition to two color temperatures for the frontlight, a Dark Mode can switch the background and text colors for improved after-dark reading
In addition to two color temperatures for the frontlight, a Dark Mode can switch the background and text colors for improved after-dark reading
Color display resolution is 702 x 936 pixels at 150 ppi
Color display resolution is 702 x 936 pixels at 150 ppi
Back in 2021, Swiss e-reader manufacturer PocketBook was among the first to release a device built around E Ink's Kaleido Plus color technology. Now the company has updated the InkPad Color with a higher-resolution color E Ink screen.

As mentioned, the original InkPad Color e-reader featured the then brand new Kaleido Plus color E Ink technology, which also made it into the second-generation e-reader announced in April of this year. The latest version has been upgraded to Kaleido 3, which PocketBook notes translates to "an impressive 50% improvement in color e-page resolution and ppi."

Though the 4,096 colors available with Kaleido 3 are not going to challenge the richness available from traditional LCD or OLED screens, E Ink screens are much easier of the eyes when getting lost in a novel, comic or magazine for hours and hours. And the technology is much less of a drain on the battery.

Display resolution comes in at 702 x 936 pixels at 150 ppi for the 7.8-inch e-reader's color chops, while grayscale nudges that up to 1,404 x 1,872 at 300 ppi. The adaptive SmartLight offers the choice of a warm tone for the frontlight "for a cozy evening marathon with a book," while the cool tone is reported "perfect for morning reading." There's also a Dark Mode for late-night bookworms, which switches text and background colors for improved eye comfort.

The InkPad Color 3 supports 25 book, comic and graphic formats
The InkPad Color 3 supports 25 book, comic and graphic formats

The e-reader runs on Linux, is powered by quad-core processing brains assisted by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and supports 25 book, comic and graphic formats, including CBR and CBZ. As before, much of the navigation through menus and content can be undertaken via the capacitive touchscreen display, though the are mechanical control buttons available too.

There's an integrated speaker for audiobooks, though Bluetooth 5.0 is also available for pairing with wireless earphones, and a Text-to-Speech feature allows users to sit back and have the device narrate the novel in a "natural-sounding voice" that can tap into 26 languages.

An interesting new addition to the specs sheet is IPX8 waterproofing, which means that it's no longer panic stations if the InkPad Color 3 is accidentally dropped in the bath or pool.

Color display resolution is 702 x 936 pixels at 150 ppi
Color display resolution is 702 x 936 pixels at 150 ppi

Elsewhere, there's dual-band Wi-Fi for purchasing books online or managing and backing up the library with PocketBook Cloud and/or Dropbox. A few games are included out of the box, such as chess and sudoku. And the 2,900-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to a month between charges.

PocketBook's latest color e-reader is listed as 'coming soon' on the company's website, and though international pricing has not been shared we do know that it will cost €319 (which converts to around US$340) in Germany. The video below has more.

PocketBook InkPad Color 3: your colorful e-reading adventure with the latest color E Ink screen

If you'd rather have a color e-reader in tablet size, Onyx Boox recently announced a pair of Kaleido 3-packing E Ink tablets that could fit the bill.

Product page: PocketBook InkPad Color 3

View gallery - 4 images

