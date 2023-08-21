PocketBook looks to replace paper notepads with InkPad X Pro e-note

Swiss e-reader maker PocketBook has announced its first e-note, a tablet-sized E Ink jotter called the InkPad X Pro that ships with a Wacom stylus, runs Android for third-party apps and boasts a month's worth of battery power.

Designed as a digital alternative to jotting or doodling on a paper pad, the InkPad X Pro features a 10.3-inch E Ink Mobius screen at 1,404 x 1,872 pixels with 16 grayscale levels.

Being E Ink, that screen is friendly to a reader's eyes and can be viewed in bright sunlight without nasty glare. There's LED frontlighting too, for after-dark reading with adjustable brightness and warm/cool tones.

Inside are quad-core processing brains with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There's support for 18 e-book and graphic formats, including ePub, Mobi, PDF, HTML, PNG and JPG. Users are able to create handwritten notes in the margins while reading documents and books – with those notes saved in PDF or PNG format, and can also be uploaded to cloud storage. And the 3,200-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to a month of per-charge usage.

The InkPad X Pro ships with a Wacom stylus and protective case PocketBook

The e-note runs Android 8.1 instead of the Linux OS found on the company's other products (such as the InkPad Color e-reader), which is rather dated but does allow users to install third-party apps from the Play Store via built-in Wi-Fi for reading or handwriting and so on. Bluetooth is cooked in as well, putting audiobooks via BT headphones or speakers within earshot.

The InkPad X Pro measures 249 x 173.4 x 7.7 mm (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 in) and tips the scales at 350 g (12 oz). It will go on sale in late September for US$420, and will ship with a Wacom stylus and protective cover. If you can't wait, the Kindle Scribe, Onyx Tab X and reMarkable 2 are available now.

Product page: InkPad X Pro