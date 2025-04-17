First folding color e-reader breaks cover

Storing hundreds of books on a digital device is a great way to satisfy your thirst for adventure or knowledge without needing lots of shelving in the home. But e-readers don't really feel book-like. Until now. E Ink has partnered with Readmoo to launch the first foldable color e-book reader.

Folding gadgets are very much in vogue at the moment – from phones to tablets and bike helmets to bikes. The basic idea is to start with something large and compact it down for easy transport. The mooInk V developed by Readmoo and E Ink certainly ticks those boxes, but it also offers a more book-like experience than other e-readers out there.

The "world's first foldable color e-book reader" features a Gallery 3 color ePaper display that bends over the hinge to produce 8 inches of screen real estate. Bookworms can take advantage of this tablet-like format to consume digital content such as comics and picture books, but there's no word on whether split screen is supported.

Readmoo CEO Pang Wenzhen, E Ink Technology Chairman Li Zhenghao, and E Ink Technology Associate Liu Dajing present the mooInk V at Touch Taiwan 2025 Readmoo

This flavor of E Ink also means faster response times than previous technologies plus a bumped color resolution to 300 pixels per inch. Users should experience more vivid colors, improved saturation and higher contrast. The device appears to lack a front light though, so will need a source of ambient light for the screen to be readable.

When folded between reading sessions for storage in a pocket or bag, there is a gap at the hinge – which brings to mind early folding phones – and it seems that there's a visible crease too. E Ink's assistant manager, Liu Dajing, suggests that this is due to the ePaper layer being about four times thicker than an OLED equivalent, "which greatly increases the difficulty of developing foldable electronic paper."

That said, the Gallery 3 panel used here has undergone stacking optimization, and been put through 200,000 bend tests to check for durability.

The mooInk V folds for between-reading transport in a pocket or bag Readmoo

"We are very excited that the world’s first foldable color e-book reader is about to be released," said E Ink's Zhenghao Li. "E Ink has continued to advance ePaper technology, from black and white to color display, and expanded to larger e-paper panels to meet diverse applications and consumer needs.

"Foldable technology is a key area where we have invested a lot of R&D resources. Now that the first foldable e-book reader has been successfully developed, we look forward to bringing consumers a new reading experience that is light, portable, colorful, comfortable and natural."

The mooInk V made its debut at Touch Taiwan 2025 this week. It's reported production-ready and tips the scales at around 255 g (~9 oz). However, neither company revealed pricing and availability information.

Source: Readmoo