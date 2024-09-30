Brompton G Line folding bikes go beyond city limits

Folding ebikes make a lot of sense for folks who have to factor in trains or buses for the commute to work. But what if you want to venture farther? Brompton's new G Line models are designed "for the city and beyond."

When it comes to folding bikes, British firm Brompton is probably the most well-known and certainly the most respected brand in the space. Its bikes are designed to be an easy carry between trips and then a nimble ride when on the streets.

Where the 16-inch wheels of previous models might be good for city streets, riding into rougher terrains might prove challenging. So Brompton has treated its G Line to 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky Schwalbe tires.

Though probably best known for its regular unpowered models, the 2017 launch of the Brompton Electric saw the company join the ebike space. The G Line is pitched as "the most versatile bike in the world" and includes both options – a standard ride with an 8-speed Shimano Alfine hub or an ebike sporting a 4-speed derailleur plus a new 250-W rear-hub motor that offers three levels of pedal-assist.

Designed for the city and beyond Brompton

The ebike's 345-Wh battery has been "rigorously tested for unmatched reliability and safety." It's housed in a bag to the front and is reckoned good for between 20 and 45 miles (30-60 km) of per-charge range – that's not a great deal compared to other folding ebikes available today, but should be enough for most daily commutes.

The included charger will provide a top-up in four hours, so if your daily round trip is longer than the per-charge maximum, you can pop the bag on your desk at work, plug in, and have a full battery for the commute home at the end of the day. A companion mobile app can provide a handy dashboard, as well as facilitate system updates (an optional quad-lock phone mount is available).

Elsewhere, the G Line variants share much. They're each built around a brand new steel frame that comes in three sizes, with adjustable stem and seatpost heights for a more tailored fit. A roller version sports a rear rack with small wheels to help, well, roll the folded bike along a train platform or even just flip over for parked mode. The G Line bikes collapse down to 28.3 x 26.2 x 16 inches (72 x 67 x 21 cm).

Wider custom-designed handlebars with ergo grips make for "exceptional stability," there's a wide saddle for improved comfort and wide-platform pedals for better grip. Stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with a 140-mm rotor to the front and 160 mm to the rear. The bikes also feature integrated lighting and fenders. The regular model has a starting weight of 30 lb (13.9 kg), while the ebike version starts at 35 lb (16.1 kg).

"Everything is thoughtfully engineered to give the balanced feel of a full-size bike and all-day comfort that’s nothing short of joyous" Brompton

"Rigorously tested over 250,000 km, first to meet industry standards, then to meet ours, G Line goes where others can’t," says Brompton. "Now, you can confidently tackle everything from dusty single track to rain-soaked cobbles. Built tough with disc brake stopping power, this bike does it all with ease."

Both flavors are set to land on US shores from next year. Pricing hasn't been revealed at this point – though UK pre-order tickets show the regular bike starting at £2,399 and the electric model getting a bump to £3,499. The video below has more.

Brompton G Line, it goes as far as you go

Product page: Brompton G Line