Protective case adds AI-powered E Ink productivity hub to your iPhone

We've recently seen a bunch of E Ink smartphones released for eye-friendly productivity on the go. But what if you don't want to give up your handset, yet would like an ePaper assistant on tap? That's where the Reetle SmartInk I comes in.

First things first, the name. The startup explains that the shared brand and product moniker represents two aspects of its design. The first declares its use as a reading device, while the second half "symbolizes the tough shell that protects your phone" in the form of a beetle. Put them together – while snipping out a few letters – and you get Reetle.

The Reetle SmartInk I is compatible with iPhone 14 series or later handsets Reetle/Kickstarter

The second thing to note is that if you're an Android phone user, this "E Ink hub" is not for you as it's currently only compatible with newer iPhones (iPhone 14 to 17 series models plus the Air). The concept gives a little more utility to your average protective case, shaping up as a 3.97-inch E Ink touchscreen reader at 235 pixels-per-inch.

So rather than using an app to consume ebooks or read work documents on the bright and color-rich main screen, you can do your eyes a favor and switch to the slim display under tempered glass that takes up the lower section of the magnetically secured Reetle case. In addition to AI-powered reading tools, the hub also enables voice-to-text capture – meaning that there's potential for transcribing a call while you're talking.

Eye-friendly reading plus productivity apps on the back of an iPhone Reetle/Kickstarter

The AI can also summarize transcribed notes, sort and store for easy recall, and even translate across more than 100 languages. A basic free package will give you 50 minutes of transcription per month along with a limited allowance for summaries and AI-generated imagery. But there's a basic business package available for US$99.99 per annum that extends monthly transcription time to 150 minutes, or a higher tier where you get 250 minutes for $149.99 per year.

Widgets, to-do lists, digital business cards or travel documents, QR codes and more can be displayed onscreen too. "Seamless syncing" with other devices over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is promised too. It won't leech your iPhone's battery as it has 300-mAh of its own to draw from, which is reckoned good for 7 days on standby or 10 hours of reading or the same for recoding. The devs also report compatibility with MagSafe wireless charging.

The slim case wraps around an iPhone to offer protection plus AI-powered productivity tools Reetle/Kickstarter

All in, a useful extra something for folks who want more than just drop protection from an outer case. The Reetle SmartInk I has been prototyped on an iPhone 16 Pro but should be compatible with all models from the 14 series onwards. To get it rolling off the production line, the Hong Kong startup has launched on Kickstarter – where pledge levels currently start at around US$120, representing a saving of 40% on the expected retail price.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this looks to be Reetle's first product and first Kickstarter so you might want to keep that in mind before backing the project. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from February 2026.

REETLE SmartInk I: World’s First AI E-Ink Hub for iPhone

