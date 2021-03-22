SOG's PopGrip smartphone handle hides a 5-in-1 multitool

Knife-maker SOG has teamed up with smartphone accessory specialist PopSockets to develop a pop-out grip for handsets that packs quite a punch in terms of versatility. The attachment serves the same purpose as PopSockets' popular PopGrips by offering user's something extra to hold onto, but holds a five-in-one multitool should they need to pop open a bottle or turn a screw.

PopSockets' standard PopGrips attach to the back of a phone and pop outwards to serve as an extra handle or stand for your handset, and then pop inwards for easy carry. As larger smartphones have grown in popularity, so too has the appeal of PopGrips, with more than 100 million of them being sold since the company began sales in 2014.

The PopGrip Multiool features a versatile implement that can be twisted and slid out to take on a range of common tasks SOG

Its collaboration with SOG sees the gear-maker bring its expertise in everyday carry to the equation, resulting in a PopGrip that doubles as a home for a versatile little implement.

The pair's PopGrip features a small slot where a removable stainless steel multitool can live inconspicuously, but can be slid out to take on a range of common tasks. The tool can act as a bottle opener, mini pry bar and slotted screwdriver, while notches have been carved out to accommodate quarter-inch and 4-mm hex bit drivers.

The PopGrip SOG Multitool is available now via Popsockets' website, and is priced at US$25. You can check out the promo video below.

PopGrip 2021 Preview

Source: Popsockets