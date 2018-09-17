"We think this is a very important discovery, and we are working on finding a new chemical that can mimic the effect of this ketone body's function," says Zou. "We're trying to take the global approach to reducing cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease. It's difficult to convince people not to eat for the next 24 hours to increase the concentration of this compound, and not everybody can do that, but if we can find something that can mimic this effect and people can still eat, it would make life more enjoyable and help fight disease."