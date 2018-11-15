Monkeycycle is currently available for preorder on Kickstarter at US$249 for the basic kit and $349 for the full kit. Early bird prices are slightly cheaper, but have just about all sold out as the campaign has already surpassed its goal. The usual Kickstarter disclaimer applies here, as the company doesn't have a notable background in crowdfunding although it claims to be relatively close to production with delivery scheduled for March 2019.