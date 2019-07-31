Likely to be the most expensive motorcycle sold in Monterey this year, this 1936 Crocker Small Tank 1000cc V-twin is one of the rarest and most desirable of all American motorcycles. The exact number of Crocker v-twins produced is vague and has been estimated from somewhere between 60 and 200 made between 1936 and 1942, when the war effort saw the company turn its attention to making aircraft parts. Regardless of how many might have been made and subsequently lost to time, a meagre 50 extant Crocker V-twins suggests they won't be coming around very often at auction.