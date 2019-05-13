"For me, these findings emphasize that we need to go back to the Moon," said Nicholas Schmerr, an assistant professor of geology at the University of Maryland and co-author of the paper. "We learned a lot from the Apollo missions, but they really only scratched the surface. With a larger network of modern seismometers, we could make huge strides in our understanding of the Moon's geology. This provides some very promising low-hanging fruit for science on a future mission to the Moon."