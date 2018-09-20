It seems like bouncy backpacks are on their way to becoming the next big thing, with suspension-packing packs claimed to make big loads easier to carry. Hot on the heels of the HoverGlide, here's the Moonr, which lets the backpack "float" in four directions. Like the HoverGlide, the Moonr backpack slides up and down your back on rails. Unlike the HoverGlide, it also leaves the backpack free to rotate a little around the vertical axis.