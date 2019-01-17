Repeater watches have been around for centuries and were originally made in the days before reliable artificial light so people could tell the time in the dark. It's a very practical function, but one that is incredibly complicated and difficult to produce – especially when it has to fit inside a shaped caliber in a 45.8 x 39.8 mm platinum case. As to setting the time, this is done by way of engraved marks on the crown that allow the wearer to adjust the time to within five minutes.