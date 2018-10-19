The premise behind Motorclassica's Live Restoration Theatre was elucidated thus by the organisers, Greg Maskells Customs & Classics, and internationally respected restorer, Brian Tanti: <em>There have been many changes and developments in technology since the first Model T rolled off the production line at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit, Michigan. As a result, not only Australia but the World is slowly losing the skills that were once required to maintain and keep vintage and veteran cars and motorcycles moving. No longer do smash repairers roll panels on an English wheel, instead ordering replacements through OEMs. Neither do they hand paint bodies with horsehair brushes and heated paint. Nevertheless, these ancient skills and many more are still required if we are to keep our national fleet of automotive treasures on the road.</em> <em></em> (Credit: Noel McKeegan / New Atlas)