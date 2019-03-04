A limited run of just 500 bikes were made, and bikes from this particular batch were also known as the OW-02, and came with Öhlins race suspension and running gear, magnesium valves, titanium conrods and valves, and an equally exotic price tag of $32,000. The race kit that turned the rather docile 106 hp base model into a fire-breathing 162 hp racetrack weapon, cost an additional $12,000. These bikes rarely come up for auction, and a decade ago, they rarely sold for even half this figure. Another OW-02 sold for $39,600 at a Mecum auction last year, so the OW-02 has now exceeded its original price and can be considered an excellent investment from here on, rather than the bargain they were.