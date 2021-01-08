Aprilia launches the 2021 Tuono 660 naked sportbike

For 18-years Aprilia has been creating Tuonos by simply undressing its sportbikes, and the Italian manufacturer has stuck with the tradition for the new twin-cylinder Tuono 660, in the process creating a new challenger to the middleweight naked class throne.

Expanding the Tuono bloodline to the mid-capacity class was a move we’ve been expecting for more than a year, since Aprilia displayed a Tuono 660 concept at the 2019 EICMA show. It is the second model to join a brand new family that, according to Aprilia, marks the beginning of a new era.

This new middleweight series is designed to attract a wider audience for the Italian company, combining true sport performance with sensible pricing. The new inline twin-cylinder engine was introduced with the RS660 sportbike, followed now by the new Tuono, while a Tuareg 660 adventure bike is also the way.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 in Acid Gold trim Aprilia

Aprilia launched the 2021 Tuono 660 with only a short description and some very basic specs, and going by the RS660 launch process we should expect the full specs to be revealed when production is ready to roll.

Aprilia does reveal that both the Tuono and the RS660 share the same frame, wheels and brakes, with hints of some differences suspension-wise. From the official photography we can see that the Tuono offers adjustability on only the right fork leg, with spring preload and hydraulic rebound – whereas the RS660 allows these settings on both legs.

The RSV4-derived, 659-cc inline twin engine is tuned to 95 hp (70.8 kW), a tad lower that the 100 hp (74.6 kW) of the RS660 and combined with shorter final transmission gearing. This output should make for a very agile and playful motorcycle, weighing just 183 kg (403.4 lb) with a full tank. Since the RS tips the scales at the exact same value, we can probably assume that the Tuono shares an identical 15-l (4-gal) fuel tank.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 in Concept Black color Aprilia

Interestingly enough, Aprilia has on offer a similar 95-hp version of the RS660 to cater for the European A2 driving license class – up to 47 hp (35 kW) with any engine capacity. This is meant to comply with EU legislation, which dictates that an engine is eligible to be detuned and sold in A2 specs only if in its original, unrestricted form it doesn’t produce more than double the class power limit.

On the electronic front the Tuono 660 shares the same class-leading package as the RS600, with the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) kit that includes adjustable traction control and engine brake, as well as ABS, wheelie control, cruise control and selectable engine maps. The rider can either play with individual settings, or go through five preset riding modes, three designed for road use and two for the race track.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 will be available in three color options: black, grey and the rather unusual Acid Gold combo that debuted with the RS660.

The color TFT screen of the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 will probably not include Bluetooth connectivity as standard, but only as an optional extra, judging by the RS600 practice. Aprilia

Aprilia remains tight-lipped on availability and pricing, but the RS660 does offer a solid indication. In most European countries its suggested retail price is set at €11,050 (approximately US$13,545), so we should expect the Tuono 660 somewhere in the same ballpark, if not a bit lower.

We could also venture a guess for a higher-spec Tuono 660 following with the 100-hp motor, upgraded suspension and perhaps a few more tidbits to justify a higher price.

What seems certain is that middle class of naked sportbikes just copped a generous injection of competitiveness for 2021. Aprilia, as well as Triumph with the Trident 660, promise to liven up a corner of the market filled with all too familiar names like the Honda CB650, Yamaha MT-07 (FZ-07), and Kawasaki Z650.

Source: Aprilia