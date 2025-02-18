Aprilia unleashes A2-friendly Tuono 457 naked for twin-cylinder fun

After its unveiling at the EICMA 2024 expo last November, Aprilia's brought its twin-cylinder Tuono 457 naked streetfighter to the market. It's arrived first in India, where it's being manufactured alongside its faired twin, the RS 457.

Built with A2 license holders in mind, this mean little machine maxes out at 47.6 hp at 9,400 RPM. That's not a lot, but given that this power will be delivered by a twin-cylinder mill in a featherweight 350 lb (159 kg) package, you can expect it to be fairly quick and fun on the road.

Unlike Aprilia's other Tuonos, this one is stripped of a fairing to reveal a segment-first aluminum frame (instead of the steel that's used more often in this class) that helps keep the weight down.

While the Tuono 457 only offers a maximum of 47.6 hp that's allowed for A2 license holders, it's awfully light and should be quicker than its rivals Aprilia

You've got preload-adjustable suspension in the front and rear. That includes upside-down 41-mm forks with 120 mm of travel, and a monoshock with 130 mm at the back. Aprilia says it's fitted slim-ish tires on both 17-inch wheels to allow for agile handling, at the cost of a bit of road presence.

Brembo's budget ByBre braking equipment delivers stopping power through a 320-mm disc in front and a 220-mm one at the rear, with dual-mode switchable ABS.

The Tuono 457 shares its twin-cylinder 47.6 hp mill with the RS 457 sportbike Aprilia

With its low 31.5-in (800-mm) seat height, flat handlebars, and mid-set footpegs, the Tuono 457 will have you in a fairly sporty riding triangle. You won't be tucked in like on an RS 457 with clip-ons, but you'll be leaned forward a fair bit for an engaging ride.

Aprilia says the Tuono 457 is the only bike in this segment to get an all-aluminum frame Aprilia

Now, on to the tech. The Tuono gets three riding modes that switch up engine mapping and traction control, the aforementioned switchable ABS, and Bluetooth connectivity on the dash. You can navigate it all via backlit switchcubes, and view your settings on a 5-inch full-color TFT display.

The 5-inch color TFT dash lets you switch between three riding modes, and connect to your phone wirelessly Aprilia

Lastly, you can choose between Piranha Red and Puma Gray colorways. There's also a host of accessories to bolt on, including tire pressure sensors, a bi-directional quickshifter, alternative seats, bar-end mirrors and luggage.

The Tuono 457 is priced at 395,000 INR in India, which works out to US$4,546. You can expect it to cost a bit more in the US and other markets when it goes on sale globally.

Aside from the aggressive Piranha red, the Tuono 457 can also be had in this subtle Puma Gray colorway Aprilia

It'll go up against KTM's Duke 390 and Royal Enfield's Guerilla 450, which offer similar power figures and lower price points, but higher curb weights. So while you might pay more for Aprilia's streetfighter, you'll get a lighter machine that should feel more nimble around corners.

Source: Aprilia