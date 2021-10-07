Bandit9 Supermarine motorcycle stands out on any street

When we last heard about Vietnamese custom motorcycle builder Bandit9, it was creating a shiny sci-fi scrambler that started out as a 1967 Honda Supersport. The company's new Supermarine drops the retro angle entirely – this bike is definitely from the future.

Taking its name from the British company that built the Spitfire fighter plane – so no, not too futuristic in that way – the Supermarine is powered by a liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 900cc Triumph Twin engine that can be upgraded to 1,200 cc.

The 900 version puts out 74.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm, produces 59 ft lb (80 Nm) of torque at 3,800 rpm, and is reportedly capable of reaching a top speed of 193 km/h (120 mph). Moving things up a few notches, the 1,200 puts out 103 bhp at 7,250 rpm, produces 83 ft lb (113 Nm) at 4,250 rpm, and goes up to 210 km/h (130 mph). Fuel consumption is a claimed 68.9 mpg (4.1 l/100km). No acceleration figures have been provided.

The Supermarine meets Euro5 emissions standards Bandit9

At the heart of the Supermarine is a 7075 aluminum chassis, covered in the buyer's choice of an ABS plastic or lighter-weight carbon fiber body. Both are designed with aerodynamics in mind (along with looks, no doubt), and are said to be inspired by the flowing form of ray fishes. The whole bike reportedly tips the scales at 216 kg (476 lb) in its base configuration, or 190 kg (419 lb) upgraded.

Some of its other features include electronic fuel injection; a stainless steel exhaust system (upgradable to titanium); Nitron suspension (upgradable to Ohlins); Brembo 4-piston brakes (upgradable to Beringer Aerotec 6-piston); and a custom LED display.

The Supermarine is powered by a liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 900cc Triumph engine that can be upgraded to 1,200 cc Bandit9

Each Supermarine is built to order and there's no guide on pricing, so brave prospective buyers will need to contact the company for a quote. First deliveries are expected to take place in December.

Source: Bandit9