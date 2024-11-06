Benda's bobber is this year's meanest looking 250cc machine

Since 2018, Chinese motorcycle outfit Benda has made a name for itself with its strikingly modern takes on cruisers. Interestingly, its smallest capacity bike is perhaps the most aggressive little 250cc machine on the EICMA exhibition floor this year.

The questionably named Napoleonbob 250 is a modern bobber with a load of thoughtful design elements to drool over. Look beyond the classic floating single seat, flat handle bar, and detailed V-twin engine, and you'll spot what appear to be muscular girder forks at the front end.

As it turns out, those aren't actual solid girder forks; they're hiding conventional telescopic forks behind them. However, the girders also sport supplementary dampers attached on either side. These have a joint in the middle that allows them to stretch when the front forks compress, and they're adjustable to boot. Hopefully, that contributes to greater comfort on the road.

Those girders actually hide a multi-link suspension system behind them Loz Blain/New Atlas

The deceptively simple looking rear suspension is also a multi-link affair, with dual shocks that allow for preload adjustment. A L-shaped rocker enables enhanced compression, and likely smoother cruising over bumpy roads.

The long 60.8-in (1,545-mm) wheelbase, large 18-inch tires, short exhausts and low 29.5-in (749-mm) seat height contribute further to the custom bobber look. I especially love the flowing lines of the fuel tank, which also handsomely houses subtle brand badges on each side. It'll also come in at least three bold colorways, though we've seen additional ones in other coverage.

The Napoleonbob 250 looks great in all its colorways Benda

Beyond embodying classic bobber style, the Napoleonbob 250 is reminiscent of the alluring Royal Enfield KX concept shown at EICMA back in 2018 – and that's only a good thing. Back then, the stunning hardtail beauty marked a new era for the marque's invigorated approach to design. Sadly, Royal Enfield confirmed it would only ever be a concept and wouldn't go into production. So if you're hankering for a single-seater with that girder fork look, Benda's offering might be worth a look.

For a small bike, the Napoleonbob 250 gets some decent trimmings: liquid cooling, front and rear disc brakes, alloy wheels, LED lighting, a slip-and-assist clutch mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and a single pod circular TFT dashboard.

The impressive detailing on this 250cc machine is atypical in this class Benda

On the performance front, the 249cc V-twin will deliver a healthy 25.48 hp at 9,000 RPM, and up to 18.44 lb.ft (25 Nm) of torque. Weighing in at just over 400 lb (182 kg), it'll be plenty easy for new riders to handle without a fuss.

The Napoleonbob looks imposing from every angle, even on a busy show floor Loz Blain/New Atlas

Benda unveiled the Napoleonbob 250 earlier this year, but hasn't yet specified exactly when it'll become available in markets across Europe and Asia in 2025. We also learned at the end of 2023 that Benda was entering the US, but the brand hasn't yet landed stateside. And although I like my bobbers with heftier engines for relaxed cruising, I can't wait to swing a leg over this little marvel.

Source: Benda