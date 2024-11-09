Bikerguard put a windshield wiper on your motorbike helmet visor

Riding a motorcycle is already risky enough without adding obscured vision to the equation. That's where the Bikerguard is designed to come in. It's a visor wiper that can be attached to just about any motorcycle helmet to swipe away the rain.

There is a fine line between brilliant and crazy and this invention might just be a bit of both. Riding motorcycles requires helmets, helmets have visors, and visors get plenty wet in the rain, obstructing the rider’s view. Wipers work on a car windshield, so why not a helmet visor?

While there have been such products before, including the likes of Rainpal (which we covered back in 2016 but apparently still hasn't reached it's crowdfunding goal) and no-name offerings from a China-based online retailer that don't exactly fill one with a sense of confidence. Slovenia-based Bikerguard claims these are "low-quality copies' that emerged after its (less than successful) Kickstarter campaign in 2019.

The control device comfortably straps to the handlebars of your motorcycle Bikerguard

The Bikerguard features a tiny electric motor concealed beneath what looks to be a fake carbon-fiber housing that is positioned directly in the center of the brow vent of a regular full-face helmet, meaning the visor can still be lifted while the Bikerguard is attached.

Users have the ability to operate the wiper manually (a single button press of the handlebar-mounted controller will result in a single swipe of the wiper), or on a frequency-based cycle (at 1.5, 4 or 10 second intervals). Additionally, the unit is easy to remove and comes in a sturdy carry case that is just a little bigger than a sunglass pouch, making it's small enough to fit in your backpack until it starts to rain.

Bikerguard visor wiper is a wireless and waterproof accessory Bikerguard

The equipment is wireless, meaning no messy cables during installation or use, and the unit's internal rechargeable battery is claimed to be good for five to 15 hours of continuous use, depending on the mode. The device carries a three-year warranty and comes with an extra wiper blade – and it should go without saying, but the Bikerguard is waterproof (IPX-6). It is compatible with most motorcycle helmets and retails for $430 (€399) but is currently 20% off at $343 (€319).

Source: Bikerguard