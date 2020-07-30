© 2020 New Atlas
BlackTea's electric adventure moped still looks pretty in the city

By Nick Lavars
July 29, 2020
The BlackTea Moped's battery should take around five hours to charge via a standard 220-V wall outlet
Drawing a little inspiration from the vintage 70s Ducati scramblers and a little from the electric two-wheelers of today, German mobility startup BlackTea has taken to Indiegogo with an electrified moped built for all terrain
With a nice mix of urban- and off-road-oriented features, the BlackTea Moped shapes as a stylish and agile way to get around town
The BlackTea Moped, from the rear
The crowdfunding campaign for the BlackTea Moped is now underway on Indiegogo
The BlackTea Moped is equipped with sports tires and hydraulic disc brakes for handling the rough stuff and greater stopping power
The crowdfunding campaign for the BlackTea moped is now underway on Indiegogo
The BlackTea Moped's battery should take around five hours to charge via a standard 220-V wall outlet
The BlackTea Moped shapes as a stylish and agile way to get around town
The BlackTea Moped was dreamt up by company founder Viktor Sommer while studying at the Technical University of Munich
The Blacktea Moped doing its thing in the dirt
The BlackTea Moped is built to offer a little more oomph than your standard Vespa-style scooter
Drawing a little inspiration from the vintage 70s Ducati scramblers and a little from the electric two-wheelers of today, German mobility startup BlackTea has taken to Indiegogo with an electrified moped built for all terrain. With a nice mix of urban- and off-road-oriented features, the BlackTea Moped shapes as a stylish and agile way to get around town, with plenty still to give once the bitumen ends and the gravel begins.

The BlackTea Moped was dreamt up by founder Viktor Sommer while studying at the Technical University of Munich, when he set out to design an affordable, electric two-wheeler with a little more oomph than your standard Vespa-style scooter.

A 5-kW peak performance makes for a top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), with drive coming courtesy of a hub motor at the rear wheel. Complete with mirrors, indicator lights and a license plate carrier, the moped is street legal in the US and Europe – so long as riders stay below the speed limits that apply to their location.

The removable 1.8-kWh battery provides a range of 70 km (43.5 mi), though that figure will depend on where you’re doing your riding. The BlackTea Moped is equipped with sports tires and hydraulic disc brakes for handling the rough stuff and greater stopping power, while a second battery can be added to effectively double the distance a rider can travel on each charge. Each battery should take around five hours to recharge via a standard 220-V wall outlet.

The crowdfunding campaign is now underway on Indiegogo, where early pledges of €2,290 (approx. US$2,700) are available and will have you in line for a BlackTea Moped when shipping kicks off next April if all goes to plan. You can check out the promo video below.

BLACK TEA MOTORBIKES - PRE LAUNCH VIDEO

Source: BlackTea, Indiegogo

