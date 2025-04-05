BMW's new R12 GS is the perfect tribute to the GS of the 80s

It was on a purpose-built R 80 G/S that Hubert Auriol won the second-ever Paris-Dakar rally in 1981, which happened to be BMW's inaugural attempt. And now, inspired by that very model, BMW has unveiled its new dirt-focused boxer.

Since the first R 80 G/S, BMW has enjoyed six championships and 48 stage wins over the course of 44 years. The 2026 R 12 G/S takes forward the spirit of the original bike, expanding BMW’s roadster platform with electronic and structural upgrades designed for off-road exploration.

It runs on an air/oil-cooled engine – the same 1,170cc boxer twin as the rest of the R12 family, that generates 109 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and up to 84.8 lb-ft (115 Nm) in torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is transferred to the back wheel via a shaft drive and six-speed gearbox.

But there’s plenty that’s updated on the off-roader, starting with a new Paralever rear swingarm with fully-adjustable upside-down telescopic front forks (with a travel of 8.3 inches/21 cm) and rear shocks (travel of 7.9 inches (20 cm)) and a single-piece tubular spaceframe.

The primary frame on the R 12 G/S is fastened to the rear frame, which is also composed of tubular steel. The redesigned chassis eliminates many of the bolted joints that were present in the original R nineT, which gives it a neater and more retro appeal.

The new model has an off-road-ready 21-inch wheel up front and a typical 17-inch wheel at the back. The German bikemaker also offers a mighty 18-inch rear wheel as part of the optional Enduro Package Pro – a first for any BMW off-road bike to date.

Now, if you're a seasoned off-road enthusiast, you'd know the typical issue for a lot of non-ADV bikes is bottoming out in the trails. But that's not going to be a problem here, for the new R 12 G/S comes with 9.4 inches (24 cm) of ground clearance, which increases to 10 inches (25 cm) with the Enduro Package Pro.

Additionally, the bike comes with a flat single seat with a 33.9-inch seat height. On the long list of optional extras is a passenger kit with two seats and footrests for a pillion, which is better and more cushiony than before, while also sporting a passenger strap alongside.

All of that hardware clearly suggests what the bike is capable, but it is also rider-focused. In particular, it comes with three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Enduro, which allow you to customize the ride to your riding style and the conditions. The R 12 G/S also gets standard DTC Dynamic Traction Control, which can be disabled for off-road use.

But perhaps most notably, the bike can be equipped with a Shift Assistant Pro, which enables clutch-free shifting. This is a huge help to novice and experienced riders who wish to ease up on the highways and trails. To make starting and holding on hills easier, you can also choose to opt for BMW's Hill Start Assist Pro.

It’s a nice amalgamation of retro looks and modern features. Speaking of which, there's a typical circular instrument dial in the center surrounded by a 12-V power plug. As another option, you could swap the circular unit with a 3.5-inch TFT display.

As a given, you'd be able to pair your smartphone via Bluetooth and connect to the BMW Motorrad Connected app. Vehicle information, riding dynamics, local weather data, and map navigation are all displayed within the app.

Outside, the new BMW R 12 G/S features the smallest LED round headlight in the current BMW motorcycle lineup, measuring 5.75 inches (14.6 cm) in diameter and sporting the recognizable X-shaped light signature. You can also add BMW's proprietary adaptive cornering lights with the optional "Headlight Pro" add-on.

Most importantly, BMW has managed to package all this at an attractive cost of US$16,395. Even though adding additional features and upgrading the optional packages will quickly raise that price, it's still quite remarkable whats is available for less than $17,000.

Its chief competitor is the Triumph Scrambler 1200, and it simply outshines the British scram in performance, but for a price. For the Scrambler 1200 starts from $13,595. And while both these motorcycles come with a retro appeal, the R 12 G/S simply seems more trail capable.

If you’re someone who’s been waiting for the R 12 G/S for a while, you’d be pleased to know there won't be a long wait for the bike as it is slated for release in the third quarter of this year.

I have one question, though — what happened to those renders? Is it me, or did BMW actually use AI for the bike's release?

Source: BMW Motorrad