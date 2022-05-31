Energica Experia electric tourer debuts with a whopper of a battery

Energica has expanded its range of premium electric motorcycles with a new Experia "green tourer," built for long-range, two-up comfort with hard luggage, multi-level charging and the largest-capacity battery we've ever seen on a volume production bike.

Energica's head office in Modena is about a 40 minute drive from the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale on a good day, and there are some definite styling echoes between the Experia and Ducati's highly popular Multistrada range, particularly around the front end. Call it Italian flavor, perhaps – the Experia also seems to be more of a street-focused soft-roader than a flat-out adventure machine, much like the early Multistradas.

The Experia gets a new electric motor based on the compact, high-powered EMCE unit that rolled out last year for the brand's Eva nakedbikes and Ego sportsbikes. It gets a pretty hefty cut in power, though, offering just 75 kW (102 hp) of peak power, 60 kW (80 hp) of sustained power, and 115 Nm (85 lb-ft) of torque, where the performance machines get 126 kW (169 hp) peak, 110 kW (147 hp) continuous and 215 Nm (159 lb-ft).

Sorry to assault your eyes with that hideous avalanche of numbers, but here's another one: the Experia is a beefy machine too, weighing 260 kg (573 lb). That's heavier, for example, than a fully fueled-up BMW R1200GS Adventure, so this machine is definitely not for the limp of leg. It's a little friendlier than the GS Adventure in terms of seat height, though, measuring 847 mm (33.3").

The bulk of the weight, though, is in the battery pack, and here Energica has made a conscious decision here to prioritize range. As such, it's fitted with a whopping 22.5 kWh lithium-polymer pack that gives it a claimed city range of 420 km (261 miles), a claimed "extra-urban" highway range of 208 km (130 miles), and a standardized WMTC range of 222 km (138 miles). The size of this battery probably explains why Energica went to the trouble of making a smaller motor instead of just fitting the full-fat model; the smaller motor saves some 10 kg (22 lb) on the large one, and that's 10 kg this bike can ill afford.

In order to make the Experia tour-worthy, Energica has loaded it up with the ability to charge at level 1, level 2 or level 3 speeds depending on what's available. On a level 3 DC charger, this bike can handle a 0-80 percent charge in 40 minutes. So if those chargers are located where you need them to be – and available – you could pretty easily string together a 700-odd kilometer (440-odd mile) day on the highways with a few charge stops to grab a bite, stretch your legs and gas-bag with your riding buddies.

Now look, I'm aware there are tortured souls with armored perinea, calloused buttocks and godly bladders who revel in riding twice that far in a day, or more. But for most folk, that's a long day on the road and enough to confer touring credentials. The trouble at this stage, of course, is that there are still far more gas stations than level 3 fast charge points in most areas, and if there's another couple of electrics in front of you, you could be in for a long wait. But this situation will improve over time.

The Italian company calls this thing "the most nimble and maneuverable machine Energica has ever made," with the battery pack's weight low and central for quick, responsive steering. The suspension is by ZF Sachs, the brakes are radial Brembos, and Bosch kicks in with its Cornering ABS 9.3 MP system, to go with six levels of traction control. There's also cruise control, as there jolly well should be, and a nice color dash display through which you can choose between four factory riding profiles and three custom ones, as well as four different levels of regenerative braking.

Further touring practicalities arrive in the form of a top box and hard panniers offering 112 liters (30 gallons) of luggage space, as well as another lockable, waterproof storage compartment on the bike that's big enough for a pair of gloves, and no less than four USB charging ports. A launch edition gains some extra pretty farkles around the bar ends, bolts and rims, as well as heated grips.

Energica will open up orders for the Experia on June 1, with deliveries set to begin in Autumn this year. No pricing has been released as yet, but as a premium Italian electric with a huge battery, we expect it to cost a lot.

Energica has been one of the key companies pushing forward in the electric motorcycle space since it was officially founded in 2014. The company has been the sole manufacturer for the first four years of the FIM MotoE World Cup, and its bikes, while expensive, have always delivered excellent performance figures. It's no small effort for a group like this to launch an entirely new motorcycle platform, and we wish Energica every success. The major manufacturers still don't seem interested in making a serious push into the electric performance market, so smaller companies like Energica will continue to lead the way.

