Energica juices up its electric motorcycles with serious motor upgrade

The entire Energica range of electric performance motorcycles will get significant upgrades in power and efficiency, with an impressive weight drop to boot, as the Italian company rolls out a brand new EMCE motor and inverter developed with Mavel.

These Italian electrics were already not slow, making some 107 kW (145 hp) and hitting top speeds up to 150 mph (240 km/h) – and indeed Energica wasn't planning to upgrade the motors until 2022, but says pandemic-related supply chain issues forced it to accelerate development and launch the EMCE motor and inverter early.

That's great news for anyone looking to pick up new bikes from the Eva nakedbike range or the Ego sportsbike range. The new powerplants boost power up to a peak of 126 kW (169 hp), or a continuous 110 kW (147 hp), with a huge 215 Nm (159 lb-ft) of torque available. That's nearly 50 percent more torque than the peak figure on a KTM Superduke 1290, for reference, with nearly equal peak horsepower. So yep, it'll go a bit – 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) will be dispatched in 2.6 seconds.

What's more, the new motor drops some 10 kg (22 lb), thanks to new rotor and stator geometries and a redesigned cooling system that also improve thermal efficiency of the system. Between efficiency gains and weight losses, Energica says riders can expect to get some 5-10 percent more range out of the bikes' 13.5- and 21.5-kWh battery packs, "according to riding style," bringing peak urban range up as high as 261 miles (420 km).

Check out a video below.

EMCE, the new electric motor of Energica motorcycles

Source: Energica

