Why build four different motorcycles when you can build one and give it four different personalities? That's essentially the idea behind GR1T, an Italian electric motorcycle startup looking to do things a little differently. Its G1 platform serves as the foundation for four distinct motorcycles – all sharing the same chassis, electric motor, battery system, and electronics.

The differences come down to their wheels, tires, suspension, and equipment, allowing each to cater to a different kind of rider without reinventing the mechanical package every time. In an electric motorcycle market where manufacturers are still figuring out how to make their products stand apart, this one has a pretty neat trick up its sleeve.

Now, GR1T Motorcycles comes from Italy, and the idea was actually spawned at EICMA 2021. “We saw plenty of electric motorcycles, but very few we actually wanted to ride”, explain the startup’s founders. “Some looked like electrical appliances. Some tried too hard to look futuristic. Others took a traditional motorcycle and replaced the engine with a battery.”

“We wanted to build the electric motorcycle we would ride ourselves.” Lo and behold, they built four … err, technically one – that changes shape into three other kinds. That’s namely G1S Street, G1X Scrambler, G1XR Raider, and G1M Mission.

The G1 can be ordered in any of the four setups - as a streetbike, a scrambler, an even souped-up scrambler, and a cargo hauler GR1T

Underneath the different bodywork and equipment, all four motorcycles share the same air-cooled, brushless, radial-flux interior permanent magnet (IPM) electric motor. It produces 11 kW (14.8 hp) of continuous power and peaks at 26.6 kW (around 36 hp), with motor torque rated at 41 lb-ft (56 Nm) continuously and 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at its peak.

Power reaches the rear wheel through a 22-mm carbon belt drive. The performance figures are identical across the lineup. GR1T claims a top speed of 81 mph (130 km/h), while the G1 platform weighs approximately 287 lb (130 kg) with its batteries installed.

Speaking of which, the two 3-kWh battery packs are swappable, which means you can charge them while they're installed on the motorcycle or pull them out and take them indoors to a regular household socket. There's also the option of using public Type 2 charging stations with an adapter, which would take you a claimed 2.5 hours to reach 80% and 3.2 hours for a full charge.

GR1T quotes a calculated city range of up to 93 miles (150 km), although its own prototype testing provides a more grounded picture. The company says its test bikes have covered around 62–75 miles (100–120 km) in city riding limited to 37 mph (60 km/h), while riding at speeds of up to 56 mph (90 km/h) has returned as much as 50 miles (80 km).

As with the motor and batteries, even the chassis is shared among the four trims, which is developed with engineering partner Wheelab in Italy's Motor Valley. All four models can carry a payload of up to 419 lb (190 kg).

An air-cooled, brushless, IPM motor powers the bikes, producing a peak of 26.6 kW (around 36 hp) GR1T

One look at the G1's side profile and you'll notice that its rear shock isn't sitting in the usual upright position. GR1T has mounted it horizontally beneath the motorcycle, an unusual arrangement that serves a fairly practical purpose.

By moving the suspension hardware out of the conventional under-seat space, the company has managed to free up a 2-gallon (9-liter) storage compartment for the onboard charger or everyday essentials. Ground clearance is another consideration.

The G1S Street offers 8.1 inches (206 mm), while the more adventure-oriented G1X, G1XR, and G1M get 9 inches (228 mm). All four motorcycles also retain the same 17-inch wheel size, although the rim construction and tires vary according to their intended use.

The electronics package is where GR1T seems particularly keen to distinguish itself from the usual stripped-back electric motorcycle formula. Every G1 gets a 5-inch color display with 4G/5G connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS, keyless access, and smartphone integration through the GR1T app. There's also wireless charging, remote locking, alerts, and front- and rear-facing cameras that continuously record footage on a loop.

That's the scrambler you're looking at GR1T

That’s the sort of tech you’d typically find on full-blown adventure tourers. You also get four operating modes: City, Performance, Walk, and Reverse. Regenerative braking also comes as part of the package, while ABS, however, is listed as planned for series production rather than a confirmed feature on the current prototypes.

The company also claims a fairly low-maintenance ownership experience. GR1T backs the battery with a six-year warranty, covering replacement if its capacity drops below 80%, while the motor, controller, and charger receive three years of coverage.

Speaking of the differences in the four trims. The G1S Street is the most conventional-looking of the lot, with cast-alloy wheels, Pirelli Angel City road tires, and a relatively clean, unguarded design intended for urban riding. It's the closest thing to an everyday electric roadster in the family.

The G1X Scrambler takes a slightly more adventurous approach. It gets spoked wheels, mixed-terrain Metzeler Karoo Street tires, protective hardware, and luggage racks, giving it a more rugged appearance and the equipment to venture beyond paved roads.

Then there's the G1XR Raider, which looks like it’s designed specifically for off-road riding (take it with a pinch of salt, as that hardware and tire size suggest anything but). It’s basically the scrambler with extra lights and an infrared camera that records in the dark.

The G1XR Raider gets extra lights and an infrared camera GR1T

Last of the four is the G1M Mission. Rather than chasing a particular riding aesthetic, it focuses on hauling cargo more than anything. It gets an extended rear frame, a longer seat, and dedicated high-load side racks. And if you need more room for luggage, the rear passenger seat can also be removed.

Interestingly, GR1T says most accessories are interchangeable across the range, including hand guards, leg guards, and dashboard protection. Even the side panels can be unbolted and swapped in roughly 10 minutes, allowing you to change the motorcycle's appearance without buying an entirely different machine.

So there’s more modularity in there than meets the eye. It looks like a genuine attempt to share expensive mechanical components that serve different purposes. It’s a simple idea, but one that’s quite clever. Give buyers four distinct riding propositions without developing four entirely different motorcycles.

There is, however, a fairly significant asterisk. These are still developing motorcycles, not a fully established production lineup. GR1T says its G1S, G1X, and G1XR prototypes have already undergone more than 6,213 miles (10,000 km) of testing, while the G1M Mission is the newest addition to the family.

The company is still working toward final validation, European homologation, and production, with first customer deliveries targeted for 2028. Those dates are targets rather than guarantees.

The G1 lineup comes priced from €8,495 (US$9,350) and goes all the way till €9,495 (US$10,452) GR1T

Apparently, GR1T is seeking up to €8 million in funding to take its motorcycles from development to production and establish the business needed to bring them to market. Of that amount, approximately €5 million will go toward getting the bikes production-ready. The remaining €3 million is earmarked for the business side of things, covering administration, sales operations, and establishing a presence across European markets.

For now, the company is accepting deposits through its Founders Circle program. The bikes start from €8,495 (US$9,350) and go all the way till €9,495 ($10,452). Early supporters can secure a €1,500 discount on their first production motorcycle. Whenever that may launch.

Source: GR1T Motorcycles