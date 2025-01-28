Here are all the goods on Indian's new PowerPlus 112 v-twin engine

The Indian Thunderstroke V2, with its 49-degree cylinder angle, side bumpers, and rounded cooling fins, is widely considered one of the most iconic motorcycle engines ever made. But as is the case with most things, it's in with the new, and out with the old.

Indian Motorcycles has unveiled the PowerPlus 112, a brand-new 112-cubic-inch (1,834cc) v-twin engine. It gets four valves per cylinder, overhead cams, and liquid cooling. In comparison, the Thunderstroke 116 – which is still in use in some parts of the world – produces roughly 1,890 cc.

But it’s more than a simple case of a change in displacement. The four valves per cylinder and the 60-degree cylinder angle are there as you'd expect. A 110-mm cylinder bore and 96.5-mm piston stroke make for a short stroke – perfect for cruisers.

According to Indian, the water-cooled 1,834cc Powerplus 112 now produces 126 horsepower at its peak and 133.4 lb-ft (181 Nm) of maximum torque at 3,800 rpm. In comparison, the last edition of the Powerplus V2 was a 1,768 cc engine that could produce up to 121 horsepower and 131.2 lb-ft (178 Nm) at 3,800 rpm.

The Powerplus 112 is also claimed to offer superior ride quality, since it achieves its peak power output higher in the rev range than conventional v-twin engines. Also, passing power is optimized in every gear, which means there would be less of a need for shifting.

The new engine will be offered on some of the Chieftain, Challenger, Roadmaster, and Pursuit trims. Indian has also packaged a few technological advancements, which ought to further contribute to the appeal of the touring and bagger models.

These bikes will come with a composite braking system with hill start assistance and lean-angle-sensitive ABS. In addition to introducing collision-avoidance technology with sensors in the back and blind spot warning signals in the rearview mirrors, Indian also adds slip control to the package.

Furthermore, standard features like touchscreen infotainment, keyless system, and integrated connectivity and navigation are all there. Depending on the model (or as added options), cases with central locking plus audio systems will be on offer, too.

With their new engines installed, the new Chieftain and Roadmaster are said to weigh 842 lb (382 kg) and 932.5 lb (423 kg), respectively, when fully loaded with fuel.

The development of the PowerPlus 112 engine took two years, and it was used in the King of the Baggers race series, which Indian won in 2024. So it's safe to say that the new engine's racing credentials are well and truly proven.

I’m raring to see how the new PowerPlus fares on Indian’s 2025 models. Should Harley be worried? Exciting days for cruiser aficionados in any case.

