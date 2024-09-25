KTM is bringing auto emergency braking to a new motorcycle in 2025

KTM is kitting out a new motorcycle for the 2025 model year with a bunch of clever radar-guided safety features – including the ability to automatically squeeze the brakes to prevent a collision.

That's thanks to the second generation of Bosch's Advanced Rider Assistance Systems, which will bring a total of six features to make riding easier and safer. Motor Cycle News notes that these will debut first on an upcoming KTM Super Adventure model, likely one built on a 1390 platform with a clutchless semi-automatic gearbox.



Six new ways to stay safe

Arguably the most notable upcoming feature is called 'Adaptive cruise control – stop and go.' In order to keep you a safe distance away from a vehicle in front of you that's moving at a slower speed, the system will gradually slow your bike down. It can even bring you to a complete halt if need be. This one's designed only for clutchless bikes, so you can resume riding without stalling or needing to change gears after you've stopped.

Next-gen adaptive cruise control can gradually slow your bike down or even bring you to a complete halt safely Bosch

Meanwhile, Emergency brake assist does what it says on the tin – in case of a hazard in front of you, the bike will increase the front wheel brake pressure further to reduce your bike’s speed as quickly as possible. It'll only engage when you've already begun to hit the brakes, though.

Emergency brake assist will increase the front wheel brake pressure further to slow down the bike Bosch

Next, there are a couple of features to help deal with vehicles behind you.

Rear distance warning alerts you when a vehicle is tailgating dangerously, by displaying a warning on your bike's screen.

Rear distance warning alerts you when a vehicle is tailgating dangerously Bosch

Rear collision warning flicks on the bike's hazard lights to let a driver behind you know they're getting too close for comfort.

Rear collision warning flicks on hazard lights to let a driver behind you know they're getting too close Bosch

Now what if you're the one behind other vehicles? Riding distance assist goes a step further than adaptive cruise control to prevent you from rear-ending a driver in front of you. It decelerates and brakes when you're tailgating; you can override this with a quick twist of the throttle.

Riding distance assist prevents you from rear-ending a driver Bosch

Lastly, there's something for folks who enjoy cruising in packs. Group ride assist regulates your stay to keep you in your position in a staggered formation with your convoy. This doesn't require riders in front to stick to the middle of the lane, like with adaptive cruise control.

Onboard radar and sensor systems inform Bosch's upcoming motorcycle safety features Bosch

KTM has had radar-assisted features on its higher-end bikes for a few years now, and so have other marques like Ducati. While these new features will first appear in a premium offering from KTM, Bosch said it's keen to see them appear on other brands and classes of bikes in the near future.

Naturally, that'll only happen once demand for this safety tech grows; at that point, the company will then be in a position to design cheaper sensors for specific models and roll them out more widely.

Source: Bosch