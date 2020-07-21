Sit, stand or tow with Kuberg's explosive 50-mph electric dirt scooter

With a fast-popping seat, roomy foot boards, mixed-size tires, plenty of suspension and a 14,000-watt electric powertrain, the new Kuberg Ranger creates an exhilarating category between dirt bike and scooter. Riders can kick up chunks of earth at speeds up to 50 mph, sitting, standing or straight-up launching into the air. On slower days, the accompanying customizable trailer quick-connects to carry tools, camping gear or other provisions into the wild for work or play.

From its headquarters in the Czech Republic, Kuberg offers a lineup of lightweight electric dirt bikes and minibikes for kids and adults, like the Freerider. Existing models are configured traditionally with seats, mid-mounted chain drives, and full throttle power without the faintest hint of pedals. The Ranger debuts as a different breed of adrenaline machine, a rig that's part dirt bike, part stand-up scooter, all electrifying all-terrain potency.

With speeds up to 50 mph and a range up to 120 miles with double battery, the Kuberg Ranger promises to be a versatile bike Kuberg

Kuberg unshackles rider creativity by dropping the center of gravity on the Ranger's light, maneuverable 110-lb (50-kg) frame, angling the tubular steel sharply downward rather than pulling it rearward. The 24-Ah 48V lithium-ion battery pack sits in the lower section of tubular frame, just ahead of Kuberg's proprietary motor.

That dropped center of gravity is designed to promote easier handling and rock-solid stability for riders of all skill levels and styles. Novice riders should be able to jump on and quickly develop comfort and familiarity with the platform, and more experienced dirt bikers will able to immediately unleash the always-available torque toward ripping trails, slicing through corners and flying off jumps with full-bore creative flair. A Manitou Dorado Expert 180mm fork and DNM Burner RCP-3 rear shock make the return to ground level feathery smooth.

The Ranger includes a mid-mounted motor and plenty of rear travel Kuberg

The Ranger's pneumatic seat drops away over top the down tubes and pops back up at the push of a handlebar-mounted button. Riders can stand for full attentive control or sit back for longer, more leisurely stretches of road and trail riding.

The Ranger is capable of speeds up to 50 mph (80 km/h) and can travel roughly 19 miles (30 km) at full throttle. We'd imagine most riders will be keeping that throttle twisted to max for a good portion of the time, but those who want to connect more distant sets of As and Bs can dial things way back to 15-mph (24-km/h) Eco mode for up to 60 miles (97 km) of range. Kuberg also offers a 48-Ah battery option to double those ranges.

Kuberg mixes up tire sizes, spreading the 19 x 2.75-in front and 14 x 3-in rear trail tires over a 50.4-in (128-cm) wheelbase. Tektro Orion four-piston disc brakes bring the bike to stop, and a push-button regenerative braking system helps charge the battery on the downs.

The Ranger holds riders up to 220 lb (100 kg) and can tow up to 66 lb (30 kg). To take advantage of that latter figure, Kuberg offers an available customizable utility trailer style-matched to the Ranger. The trailer can be used to carry tools, hunting gear, camping supplies, tailgate provisions or whatever else one might need to tow to with an all-electric dirt scooter.

Tow up to 66 lb of loaded trailer Kuberg

Kuberg has turned to Indiegogo to help generate the interest it needs to begin serial production. A pledge of US$4,545 secures the full 14-kW Ranger "race" described above, while a $4,995 pledge tacks on the trailer. Those who don't need so much speed and power can save by going with the 8-kW variant, which is being offered at the $3,998 level. Not surprisingly, though, everyone seems to be spending the extra $547 on the 14-kW version. The double battery option can be added separately for $999.

Kuberg has already surpassed its $50,000 goal and has 35 days left to go. If things keep going that smoothly, the company will begin bike deliveries in November.

See what the Ranger is all about in the 1.5-minute video below.

