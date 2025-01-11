© 2025 New Atlas
Spanish grand tourer motorcycle is a cheeky BMW copy – in the best way

By Utkarsh Sood
January 11, 2025
Spanish grand tourer motorcycle is a cheeky BMW copy – in the best way
The Mitt GT-K gets a 730cc engine that produces 75 horsepower and 51.6 lb-ft of torque
The Mitt GT-K gets a 730cc engine that produces 75 horsepower and 51.6 lb-ft of torque
The Mitt GT-K gets a 730cc engine that produces 75 horsepower and 51.6 lb-ft of torque
The Mitt GT-K gets a 730cc engine that produces 75 horsepower and 51.6 lb-ft of torque
The Mitt GT-K weighs a mere 496 lb
The Mitt GT-K weighs a mere 496 lb
The Mitt GT-K gets a 30.7-inch tall seat that is easily accessible for drivers of all sizes
The Mitt GT-K gets a 30.7-inch tall seat that is easily accessible for drivers of all sizes
The GT-K gets smartphone connectivity and the the huge, color TFT panel provides plenty of information in the cockpit
The GT-K gets smartphone connectivity and the the huge, color TFT panel provides plenty of information in the cockpit
The Mitt GT-K gets a remote key system for the side casings, gasoline filler cap, and ignition
The Mitt GT-K gets a remote key system for the side casings, gasoline filler cap, and ignition
The Mitt GT-K sports elevated handlebars guaranteeing easy maneuverability
The Mitt GT-K sports elevated handlebars guaranteeing easy maneuverability
The GT-K costs less than half the BMW’s tourers in Europe, priced at €11,495
The GT-K costs less than half the BMW’s tourers in Europe, priced at €11,495
BMW's GT and RT motorcycles have a legendary status. Both the K 1600 GT and the R 1250 RT are terrific tourers that offer everything one could ask for, but if there’s one thing I’d change about them, it would be their MSRPs. Enter the sub-US$12,000 Spanish Mitt GT-K.

Mitt is a Spanish importer, that ships a few selected motorcycles from China to Europe. It’s still a relatively new motorcycle company but has quickly made a name for itself in Europe with incredible value-for-money offerings.

For 2025, the moto brand is expanding its range even more towards the direction of luxury touring. The new MITT GT-K may look like a cheap BMW replica but it’s far more than just that below the surface. It ups the ante by offering the same level of comfort a grand tourer is known for – and it does so without neglecting small but significant elements, thanks to quality components.

Unlike its BMW counterparts, the Mitt GT-K isn’t a six-cylinder or a boxer, but a comparatively simple in-line two-cylinder. The 730cc parallel twin is water-cooled, producing 75 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 51.6 lb-ft (70 Nm) of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm, making it only about half as powerful as a boxer or a six-cylinder, but the GT-K is far lighter. And as you’d expect, it is Euro 5+ compatible. The peppy little twin is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. No shaft-drive for this tourer though, as chain drive is standard. No fancy modern quick-shifter either.

Its aluminum frame and rear swingarm make the tourer comparatively lightweight in its class. A Honda Goldwing will tip the scales at around 1,000 lb (450 kg), while the GT-K weighs weighs in at a modest 496 lb (225 kg). That includes a steel crash cage, two 20 liter side-cases, and 6.3 gal (24 l) of fuel in the tank.

As for the hardware, it gets partially adjustable upside-down front forks and rear shock – both of which have similarities to Showa components, but it is unclear which supplier they come from. Travel at both ends is a comfortable and plush 3.1 inches (80 mm).

The brakes, however, are from Brembo, with the front having two 298-mm discs with four-piston radial calipers and a Brembo radial master cylinder. At the rear, there’s a 220-mm disc with two-piston calipers and a Brembo master. The ABS is standard Bosch equipment. You get a 120/70ZR17 section tire at the front and a 180/55ZR17 at the rear, both of which are adorned with Pirelli Angel GT rubber.

GTs are known to be big, cumbersome and heavy – often a little intimidating for the experienced and inexperienced riders alike. Not the Mitt, though; it gets a 30.7-inch-tall spacious seat that is easily accessible for riders of all inseams.

Coupled with elevated handlebars, the bike guarantees both easy maneuverability and a comfortable posture when you’re on it. The same is true for the passenger in the back, who also get a roomy, cozy space.

Still, a bike in this class is judged by its features, and there’s plenty of these on the GT-K: heated grips, heated seats, and an electrically adjustable windscreen. With smartphone connectivity, the huge, color TFT panel provides plenty of information to the rider. For keeping your phone and GoPros charged, you have three options: USB, USB-C and the old-timey 12-volt.

What impressed me the most, though, is the GT-K's remote key system for the side casings, gasoline filler cap and ignition. The imposing LED front and ample full fairing are evocative of BMW's GT or RT models.

Perhaps imitation is the best form of flattery. And when it costs less than half the BMW’s tourers – €11,495 ($11,850), we'll take the flattery. While it is yet to reach the US market, Mitt’s presence in Europe might be enough to get it on the American radar.

Source: Mitt

