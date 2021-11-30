Ottobike motors into Europe with cafe racer electric motorcycle

At this year's EICMA expo in Milan, Taiwanese e-mobility firm the Ottobike Group celebrated the launch of a new e-moto brand with a gorgeous cafe racer concept, as well as a new ebike brand with an e-MTB, a city ebike and a BMX-style ride for the younguns.

The cafe racer electric motorcycle concept that the company took to EICMA 2021 has been named the CR-21, and has been revealed as a potential new member of Ottobike's ovaobike family of electric motos. The company says that it rolls with an 11-kW motor "with 300cc-like performance" though diving down into the given specs reveals that this is actually the peak figure, and the bike has a liquid-cooled 5.7-kW motor that's married to a 9.6-kWh battery pack.

The top speed is reported to be 130 km/h (80 mph), though if you wanted to get the full 230 km (143 miles) of estimated per-charge range you'd need to slow that down to a steady 50 km/h. Elsewhere, there's an upside-down fork for 41 mm of suspension to the front, and an adjustable monoshock to the rear for 230 mm. Stopping power comes from Brembo disc brakes with ABS, the e-moto has funky starfish-like 17-inch wheels with Maxxis tires, you get a TFT dash, side stand safety sensor and keyless operation.

The CR-21 concept features a 5.7-kW motor, 96.kWh battery, Brembo brakes with ABS, and a round TFT dash Ottobike Group

The brand's latest MCR electric motorcycles are due for release in Europe from Q1 2022 for a starting price of €9,390 (~US$10,500), but there's no indication that the CR-21 will follow its siblings into production at this point.

The electric mountain bike recently on display at EICMA has been designed and built with Taiwan's Noon Design, and is informally known as the noonbike though it's actually named the oiiobike TY-M.

Details are slim, but we do know that the e-MTB is being offered in two flavors. They both come with a 250-W Panasonic GX Ultimate mid-mount motor and a 630-Wh Panasonic battery in the downtube of the carbon fiber frame, sport SRAM Eagle derailleur, shifter, chainring and cassette, feature SRAM disc braking and a FSA low riser handlebar and stem.

The noonbike launched as two models, this one weighs in at 24.7 kg, comes with SRAM full suspension, and rides on e-thirteen rims with all-terrain tires Ottobike Group

The 24.7-kg (54.5-lb) model has a X-Fusion Manic seatpost, SRAM full suspension, and 29-inch e-thirteen rims wrapped in all-terrain tires from the same brand. The 24.5-kg (54-lb) version gets treated to a Fox performance seatpost, a Fox fork and rear shock, and 29-inch DT Swiss rims with Maxxis Minion tires.

The noonbikes have been launched for the 2022/23 model year, but there's no word on pricing at this time.

The oiiobike TY-U is the brand's city ebike, with a 250W hub motor, a 360-Wh battery and a step-through aluminum frame Ottobike Group

The TY-U city ebike tips the scales at 21 kg (46.3 lb), and the given specs reveal a 250-W TranzX rear-hub motor, Gates Carbon Belt drive, an aluminum step-through frame with integrated 360-Wh battery (plus there's an optional 180-Wh range extender option, though as with the e-MTB, no per-charge range figures have been revealed), hydraulic disc braking with 160-mm rotors, and 700x50C tires.

A bit of ebike fun for the kids, the TY-alpha rocks a BMX look, brushless motor and 72-Wh battery Ottobike Group

The TY-alpha oiiobike has been designed with youngsters in mind, and wears a roughly BMX-style look, comes with a brushless DC motor and 72-Wh battery pairing, has 16-inch composite wheels and chunky tires, and weighs in at just 10 kg (22 lb).

Again, the TY-U and TY-alpha models have been announced for the 22/23 model year.

Source: Ottobike Group