The pink Kalashnikov-made motorcycle you've been dreaming of rides out

Quick, what do Royal Enfield, Husqvarna, and Kalashnikov have in common?

If you're as sharp as you look, you've probably guessed correctly – all three companies started out making guns before moving on to motorcycles.

While the Russian arms giant is the newest kid on the two-wheeler block, it might well be the most progressive of the lot. You see, Kalashnikov supposedly had electric adventure bikes in the works back in 2018, and launched an electric single-seater back in 2020, ahead of the other two marques. Now, it's even beaten them to the punch with a pink motorcycle aimed squarely at female riders.

The company unveiled a collector's edition IZh-49 motorcycle on March 8, International Women's Day. The 250-cc bike gets bobber-like styling, with a floating seat, tubular frame, retro lighting, and a simple circular dash.

The single-cylinder engine is said to dish out 31 hp, for a max speed of 96 mph (155 km/h). It's approachable too, with a modest weight of just 352 lb (160 kg), and a low seat height of 28 inches (720 mm).

The IZh-49 appears to be pretty accessible with its modest weight and low seat height Kalashnikov Concern JSC

From the pictures supplied, it looks like you can get this with clip-on handlebars for a more engaged riding posture, or a taller standard handlebar to keep you upright in the saddle. You'll even be able to get a zero-emission 4-kW electric version if you prefer.

There's no word on pricing, and I couldn't find a product page for the IZh-49, or for the other motorcycles I came across from Kalashnikov. Now, that might simply be down to my inability to navigate the Russian web. But it's worth noting that the company also unveiled an electric car a few years ago, and it hasn't been spotted since either. There's speculation about whether it was even real, or simply cobbled together without an interior or a drivetrain to build a narrative around Russian technological innovation.

If you've got a lead on where this pink beauty can be purchased and for how much, give us a shout in the comments.

Source: Kalashnikov